Lena Headey Gets Married To Marc Menchaca - An Ozark & GoT Crossover

Lena Headey and her character Cersei Lannister are dearly missed by millions of fans that adore her performance in the historical drama, Game of Thrones. She is now married to Marc Menchaca, who is widely known for playing 'rusty' in the thriller Ozark. The couple have been dating since 2020.

The wedding took place in Italy, on October 6. It was a private ceremony with a small circle of family and friends. Lena's GoT costar and a close friend, Peter Dinklage was present along with other GoT costars Sophie Turner, Michelle Fairley, and Conleth Hill.

Lena Headey was in a relationship with filmmaker Dan Cadan and the two had a daughter together. Lena and Dan got separated in 2019. Lena was previously married to musician Peter Loughran. The two got married in 2007, and got divorced in 2013. The couple have a son together.

Tania Brown, a buddy of Lena, has shared pictures from the wedding on her Instagram page.

Lena has been working on a film titled 9 Bullets, and Marc Menchaca is expected to make an appearance in the film.

Lena Headey has been recently busy with voice acting mostly. She has voiced Lara, Superman's mother, in DC Super League of Pets, and Evil-Lyn in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Marc Menchaca is busy with his upcoming miniseries The Big Cigar. He had recently appeared in the series' Jack Ryan, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.