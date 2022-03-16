List Of Best Actor Winners In Academy Awards History: From Anthony Hopkins In 2021 To Emil Jannings In 1928
The 94th Academy Awards set to take place on March 27, 2022, will also mark the end of awards season for the year. The Oscar ceremony aims at celebrating the actors and the film technicians during the awards night from Best Actor, Best Director to Best Hair, Make-up, Costume as well as the Soundtrack and Original Scores.
Each year since the first show in 1928, talented cast and crew have been celebrated for their performances in releases each year. The Best Actor trophy has been handed out since the very first ceremony in 1928, which was won by Emil Jannings for a combo of The Last Command and The Way of All Flesh. Meanwhile, the most recent winner was also the oldest actor to ever win the trophy, Anthony Hopkins for The Father.
Ahead of the Oscars 2022 ceremony, we decided to look at every actor that has won the top acting awards. Here is a list of all Best Actor winners in the history of Academy Awards:
2020/21
-
Anthony
Hopkins,
The
Father
2019 - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
2018 - Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
2017 - Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
2016 - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
2015 - Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
2014 - Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
2013 - Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club
2012 - Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln
2011 - Jean Duhardin, The Artist
2010 - Colin Firth, The King's Speech
2009 - Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart
2008 - Sean Penn, Milk
2007 - Daniel Day-Lewis, There Will Be Blood
2006 - Forest Whitaker, The Last King of Scotland
2005 - Philip Seymour Hoffman, Capote
2004 - Jamie Foxx, Ray
2003 - Sean Penn, Mystic River
2002 - Adrien Brody, The Pianist
2001 - Denzel Washington, Training Day
2000 - Russell Crowe, Gladiator
1999 - Kevin Spacey, American Beauty
1998 - Roberto Benigni, Life Is Beautiful
1997 - Jack Nicholson, As Good as It Gets
1996 - Geoffrey Rush, Shine
1995 - Nicolas Cage, Leaving Las Vegas
1994 - Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump
1993 - Tom Hanks, Philadelphia
1992 - Al Pacino, Scent of a Woman
1991 - Anthony Hopkins, The Silence of the Lambs
1990 - Jeremy Irons, Reversal of Fortune
1989 - Daniel Day-Lewis, My Left Foot
1988 - Dustin Hoffman, Rain Man
1987 - Michael Douglas, Wall Street
1986 - Paul Newman, The Color of Money
1985 - William Hurt, Kiss of the Spider Woman
1984 - F. Murray Abraham, Amadeus
1983 - Robert Duvall, Tender Mercies
1982 - Ben Kingsley, Gandhi
1981 - Henry Fonda, On Golden Pond
1980 - Robert De Niro, Raging Bull
1979 - Dustin Hoffman, Kramer vs. Kramer
1978 - Jon Voight, Coming Home
1977 - Richard Dreyfuss, The Goodbye Girl
1976 - Peter Finch, Network
1975 - Jack Nicholson, One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest
1974 - Art Carnet, Harry and Tonto
1973 - Jack Lemmon, Save the Tiger
1972
-
Marlon
Brando,
The
Godfather
1971 - Gene Hackman, The French Connection
1970 - George C. Scott, Patton
1969 - John Wayne, True Grit
1968 - Cliff Robertson, Charly
1967 - Rod Steiger, In the Heat of the Night
1966 - Paul Scofield, A Man for All Seasons
1965 - Lee Marvin, Cat Ballou
1964 - Rex Harrison, My Fair Lady
1963 - Sidney Poitier, Lilies of the Field
1962 - Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird
1961 - Maximilian Schell, Judgment at Nuremberg
1960 - Burt Lancaster, Elmer Gantry
1959 - Charlton Heston, Ben-Hur
1958 - David Niven, Separate Tables
1957 - Alec Guinness, The Bridge on the River Kwai
1956 - Yul Brynner, The King and I
1955 - Ernest Borgnine, Marty Pilletti
1954 - Marlon Brando, On the Waterfront
1953 - William Holden, Stalag 17
1952 - Gary Cooper, High Noon
1951 - Humphrey Bogart, The African Queen
1950 - Jose Ferrer, Cyrano de Bergerac
1949 - Broderick Crawford, All the King's Men
1948 - Laurence Olivier, Hamlet
1947 - Ronald Colman, A Double Life
1946 - Fredric March, The Best Years of Our Lives
1945 - Ray Milland, The Lost Weekend
1944 - Bing Crosby, Going My Way
1943 - Paul Lukas, Watch on the Rhine
1942 - James Cagney, Yankee Doodle Dandy
1941 - Gary Cooper, Sergeant York
1940 - James Stewart, The Philadelphia Story
1939 - Robert Donat, Goodbye, Mr. Chips
1938 - Spencer Tracy, Boys Town
1937 - Spencer Tracy, Captains Courageous
1936 - Paul Muni, The Story of Louis Pasteur
1935 - Victor McLaglen, The Informer
1934 - Clark Gable, It Happened One Night
1932/1933 - Charles Laughton, The Private Life of Henry VIII
1931/1932 - Wallace Beery, The Champ AND Fredric March, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
1930/1931 - Lionel Barrymore, A Free Soul
1929/1930 - George Arliss, Disraeli
1927/28 - Emil Jannings, The Last Command, The Way of All Flesh.