List Of Best Actor Winners In Academy Awards History: From Anthony Hopkins In 2021 To Emil Jannings In 1928

The 94th Academy Awards set to take place on March 27, 2022, will also mark the end of awards season for the year. The Oscar ceremony aims at celebrating the actors and the film technicians during the awards night from Best Actor, Best Director to Best Hair, Make-up, Costume as well as the Soundtrack and Original Scores.

Each year since the first show in 1928, talented cast and crew have been celebrated for their performances in releases each year. The Best Actor trophy has been handed out since the very first ceremony in 1928, which was won by Emil Jannings for a combo of The Last Command and The Way of All Flesh. Meanwhile, the most recent winner was also the oldest actor to ever win the trophy, Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

Ahead of the Oscars 2022 ceremony, we decided to look at every actor that has won the top acting awards. Here is a list of all Best Actor winners in the history of Academy Awards:

2020/21 - Anthony Hopkins, The Father

2019 - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

2018 - Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

2017 - Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

2016 - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

2015 - Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

2014 - Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

2013 - Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club

2012 - Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln

2011 - Jean Duhardin, The Artist

2010 - Colin Firth, The King's Speech

2009 - Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart

2008 - Sean Penn, Milk

2007 - Daniel Day-Lewis, There Will Be Blood

2006 - Forest Whitaker, The Last King of Scotland

2005 - Philip Seymour Hoffman, Capote

2004 - Jamie Foxx, Ray

2003 - Sean Penn, Mystic River

2002 - Adrien Brody, The Pianist

2001 - Denzel Washington, Training Day

2000 - Russell Crowe, Gladiator

1999 - Kevin Spacey, American Beauty

1998 - Roberto Benigni, Life Is Beautiful

1997 - Jack Nicholson, As Good as It Gets

1996 - Geoffrey Rush, Shine

1995 - Nicolas Cage, Leaving Las Vegas

1994 - Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump

1993 - Tom Hanks, Philadelphia

1992 - Al Pacino, Scent of a Woman

1991 - Anthony Hopkins, The Silence of the Lambs

1990 - Jeremy Irons, Reversal of Fortune

1989 - Daniel Day-Lewis, My Left Foot

1988 - Dustin Hoffman, Rain Man

1987 - Michael Douglas, Wall Street

1986 - Paul Newman, The Color of Money

1985 - William Hurt, Kiss of the Spider Woman

1984 - F. Murray Abraham, Amadeus

1983 - Robert Duvall, Tender Mercies

1982 - Ben Kingsley, Gandhi

1981 - Henry Fonda, On Golden Pond

1980 - Robert De Niro, Raging Bull

1979 - Dustin Hoffman, Kramer vs. Kramer

1978 - Jon Voight, Coming Home

1977 - Richard Dreyfuss, The Goodbye Girl

1976 - Peter Finch, Network

1975 - Jack Nicholson, One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest

1974 - Art Carnet, Harry and Tonto

1973 - Jack Lemmon, Save the Tiger

1972 - Marlon Brando, The Godfather

1971 - Gene Hackman, The French Connection

1970 - George C. Scott, Patton

1969 - John Wayne, True Grit

1968 - Cliff Robertson, Charly

1967 - Rod Steiger, In the Heat of the Night

1966 - Paul Scofield, A Man for All Seasons

1965 - Lee Marvin, Cat Ballou

1964 - Rex Harrison, My Fair Lady

1963 - Sidney Poitier, Lilies of the Field

1962 - Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird

1961 - Maximilian Schell, Judgment at Nuremberg

1960 - Burt Lancaster, Elmer Gantry

1959 - Charlton Heston, Ben-Hur

1958 - David Niven, Separate Tables

1957 - Alec Guinness, The Bridge on the River Kwai

1956 - Yul Brynner, The King and I

1955 - Ernest Borgnine, Marty Pilletti

1954 - Marlon Brando, On the Waterfront

1953 - William Holden, Stalag 17

1952 - Gary Cooper, High Noon

1951 - Humphrey Bogart, The African Queen

1950 - Jose Ferrer, Cyrano de Bergerac

1949 - Broderick Crawford, All the King's Men

1948 - Laurence Olivier, Hamlet

1947 - Ronald Colman, A Double Life

1946 - Fredric March, The Best Years of Our Lives

1945 - Ray Milland, The Lost Weekend

1944 - Bing Crosby, Going My Way

1943 - Paul Lukas, Watch on the Rhine

1942 - James Cagney, Yankee Doodle Dandy

1941 - Gary Cooper, Sergeant York

1940 - James Stewart, The Philadelphia Story

1939 - Robert Donat, Goodbye, Mr. Chips

1938 - Spencer Tracy, Boys Town

1937 - Spencer Tracy, Captains Courageous

1936 - Paul Muni, The Story of Louis Pasteur

1935 - Victor McLaglen, The Informer

1934 - Clark Gable, It Happened One Night

1932/1933 - Charles Laughton, The Private Life of Henry VIII

1931/1932 - Wallace Beery, The Champ AND Fredric March, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

1930/1931 - Lionel Barrymore, A Free Soul

1929/1930 - George Arliss, Disraeli

1927/28 - Emil Jannings, The Last Command, The Way of All Flesh.