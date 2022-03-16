    For Quick Alerts
      List Of Best Actor Winners In Academy Awards History: From Anthony Hopkins In 2021 To Emil Jannings In 1928

      The 94th Academy Awards set to take place on March 27, 2022, will also mark the end of awards season for the year. The Oscar ceremony aims at celebrating the actors and the film technicians during the awards night from Best Actor, Best Director to Best Hair, Make-up, Costume as well as the Soundtrack and Original Scores.

      Anthony hopkins,

      Each year since the first show in 1928, talented cast and crew have been celebrated for their performances in releases each year. The Best Actor trophy has been handed out since the very first ceremony in 1928, which was won by Emil Jannings for a combo of The Last Command and The Way of All Flesh. Meanwhile, the most recent winner was also the oldest actor to ever win the trophy, Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

      Ahead of the Oscars 2022 ceremony, we decided to look at every actor that has won the top acting awards. Here is a list of all Best Actor winners in the history of Academy Awards:

      2020/21 - Anthony Hopkins, The Father
      2019 - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
      2018 - Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
      2017 - Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
      2016 - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
      2015 - Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
      2014 - Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
      2013 - Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club
      2012 - Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln
      2011 - Jean Duhardin, The Artist
      2010 - Colin Firth, The King's Speech
      2009 - Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart
      2008 - Sean Penn, Milk
      2007 - Daniel Day-Lewis, There Will Be Blood
      2006 - Forest Whitaker, The Last King of Scotland
      2005 - Philip Seymour Hoffman, Capote
      2004 - Jamie Foxx, Ray
      2003 - Sean Penn, Mystic River
      2002 - Adrien Brody, The Pianist
      2001 - Denzel Washington, Training Day
      2000 - Russell Crowe, Gladiator
      1999 - Kevin Spacey, American Beauty
      1998 - Roberto Benigni, Life Is Beautiful
      1997 - Jack Nicholson, As Good as It Gets
      1996 - Geoffrey Rush, Shine
      1995 - Nicolas Cage, Leaving Las Vegas
      1994 - Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump
      1993 - Tom Hanks, Philadelphia
      1992 - Al Pacino, Scent of a Woman
      1991 - Anthony Hopkins, The Silence of the Lambs
      1990 - Jeremy Irons, Reversal of Fortune
      1989 - Daniel Day-Lewis, My Left Foot
      1988 - Dustin Hoffman, Rain Man
      1987 - Michael Douglas, Wall Street
      1986 - Paul Newman, The Color of Money
      1985 - William Hurt, Kiss of the Spider Woman
      1984 - F. Murray Abraham, Amadeus
      1983 - Robert Duvall, Tender Mercies
      1982 - Ben Kingsley, Gandhi
      1981 - Henry Fonda, On Golden Pond
      1980 - Robert De Niro, Raging Bull
      1979 - Dustin Hoffman, Kramer vs. Kramer
      1978 - Jon Voight, Coming Home
      1977 - Richard Dreyfuss, The Goodbye Girl
      1976 - Peter Finch, Network
      1975 - Jack Nicholson, One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest
      1974 - Art Carnet, Harry and Tonto
      1973 - Jack Lemmon, Save the Tiger

      1972 - Marlon Brando, The Godfather
      1971 - Gene Hackman, The French Connection
      1970 - George C. Scott, Patton
      1969 - John Wayne, True Grit
      1968 - Cliff Robertson, Charly
      1967 - Rod Steiger, In the Heat of the Night
      1966 - Paul Scofield, A Man for All Seasons
      1965 - Lee Marvin, Cat Ballou
      1964 - Rex Harrison, My Fair Lady
      1963 - Sidney Poitier, Lilies of the Field
      1962 - Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird
      1961 - Maximilian Schell, Judgment at Nuremberg
      1960 - Burt Lancaster, Elmer Gantry
      1959 - Charlton Heston, Ben-Hur
      1958 - David Niven, Separate Tables
      1957 - Alec Guinness, The Bridge on the River Kwai
      1956 - Yul Brynner, The King and I
      1955 - Ernest Borgnine, Marty Pilletti
      1954 - Marlon Brando, On the Waterfront
      1953 - William Holden, Stalag 17
      1952 - Gary Cooper, High Noon
      1951 - Humphrey Bogart, The African Queen
      1950 - Jose Ferrer, Cyrano de Bergerac
      1949 - Broderick Crawford, All the King's Men
      1948 - Laurence Olivier, Hamlet
      1947 - Ronald Colman, A Double Life
      1946 - Fredric March, The Best Years of Our Lives
      1945 - Ray Milland, The Lost Weekend
      1944 - Bing Crosby, Going My Way
      1943 - Paul Lukas, Watch on the Rhine
      1942 - James Cagney, Yankee Doodle Dandy
      1941 - Gary Cooper, Sergeant York
      1940 - James Stewart, The Philadelphia Story
      1939 - Robert Donat, Goodbye, Mr. Chips
      1938 - Spencer Tracy, Boys Town
      1937 - Spencer Tracy, Captains Courageous
      1936 - Paul Muni, The Story of Louis Pasteur
      1935 - Victor McLaglen, The Informer
      1934 - Clark Gable, It Happened One Night
      1932/1933 - Charles Laughton, The Private Life of Henry VIII
      1931/1932 - Wallace Beery, The Champ AND Fredric March, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
      1930/1931 - Lionel Barrymore, A Free Soul
      1929/1930 - George Arliss, Disraeli
      1927/28 - Emil Jannings, The Last Command, The Way of All Flesh.

      X