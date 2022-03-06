Maksim Chmerkovskiy Feels Guilty For Leaving Ukraine; Says He Is Embarrassed

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the former Dance With The Stars contestant expressed his guilt over leaving Ukraine amidst the war. The 42-year-old appeared on Good Morning America, revealing that he escaped in a train full of women and children. Maksim Chmerkovskiy added that he was the only man on the train, and stated that he is embarrassed about fleeing from Ukraine.

"It's a bit surreal, to be honest. This is a country, you know? And the country is on fire. I get into these crying moments. I can't control it. I cried on the way from the airport. I felt embarrassed the entire ride back because I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children. I feel guilty. I feel bad. I feel shame. I feel upset," said Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Peta Murgatroyd, the wife of Maksim Chmerkovskiy took to her official Instagram page and shared how relieved she is to reunite with her husband, in an emotional post. "I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TV's was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful. Now it's time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that's ok," wrote Peta in her post.

"Although @maksimc made it home, this DOES NOT mean we aren't continuing our efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian refugees. We have big plans in store and our sole focus is on this war. ❤️ A smaller plan is going up on my stories soon!," she added.

"If there is one good thing to come of Putin's War (and yes I am specifying this as HIS war, because I know he doesn't represent the entire russian nation as a whole)...it's that the world has united against this piece of shit Putin. The whole planet is against his evil and god willing he will be destroyed.

P.S. I could go on a never ending rant of how he should die but I'll save you the gory details ✌🏻

Thank you from the depths of my soul for all the support and constant outpouring of love. I see everything and I am forever thankful. Xo

GLORY TO UKRAINE 🇺🇦," concluded Peta Murgatroyd.

Check out the post here: