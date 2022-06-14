Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress Worn By Kim Kardashian Allegedly Damaged After Met Gala Outing

Kim Kardashian caught a lot of attention at the Met Gala 2022 after the reality star wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress. Now reports have claimed that the 60-year-old heritage dress was damaged and has missing crystals and stretched cloth.

At the Met Gala, Kim revealed that she lost 16 pounds in the weeks leading up to the event to fit into the historic gown. The beauty mogul reportedly wore the original outfit to walk up the stairs and then changed into a duplicate one once she arrived at the party. She had said, "I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history.

"I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do," Kim added, who walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The dress has been in Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum, who released a statement after the dress was back at the museum. It said, "Great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history", however new reports have contradicted it.

Recently, Pop Culture published side-by-side photographs of the gown before and after Kardashian wore it. According to reports, in the after-photo, the dress' back clasp shows traces of stretched fabric and missing crystals.

Reactions to the post has brought Kim under fire for wearing the dress. One Twitter user said,

"Leave it to Kim to destroy a historical piece of art," while another added, "Kim should've never worn that dress, to begin with. I mean yes it's nice to pay homage to Marilyn but she could've had a new dress made and replicated. This was a timeless and iconic artefact that's been ruined."