Mark Ruffalo, John Cena, Cardi B, Stephen King & Other Hollywood Stars Respond To Ukraine Crisis

Several Hollywood celebrities have opened up about the large-scale Russian invasion. The invasion according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has caused over 137 lives leading to a humanitarian crisis in the country.

Hollywood star Sean Penn who is currently in Ukraine working on a documentary on Russian aggression in the country, was praised by Zelenskyy's office. A statement on the presidential Facebook account read, "Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack. The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country."

Earlier rapper Cardi B also took to her Twitter account and urged world leaders to "stop tripping about power and really think about who's really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about."

Meanwhile, DC's superhero John Cena, who is best known for playing the role of DC supervillain/anti-hero Peacemaker tweeted, "If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so." Actress Penelope Cruz also expressed concern for Ukrainian children by sharing a UNICEF post on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "More than nothing else, what the children of Ukraine need now is peace."

Another Superhero who opened up about the events is Marvel Cinematic Universe Mark Ruffalo. He recently tweeted, "Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle."

Take a look at some other posts from Hollywood stars,

To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time. pic.twitter.com/UXyu0lOzNa — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 25, 2022

Awful. The only positive perspective I can come up with is that Putin knows he needs those men and women to maintain the plant, because they're the only ones who know how.



This is preferable to abandonment. But undeniably a sick method. Science at gunpoint. https://t.co/LVm2zjThOF — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) February 25, 2022

Why Ukraine’s Important 2🇺🇸.Putin’s despot,trump Hero,& If Given Chance Putin Will Devour Sovereign Countries,Till He Resurrects USSR💪🏼.This Will Leave Europe,Small & unprotected.Russia,China,Saudis Want 2 Bring🇺🇸2 Its Knees,& C Perfect opportunity.They C Hate,Division,Weakness. — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2022