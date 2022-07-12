Marvel Gets Called Out By VFX Artists For Exhausting Working Conditions

Marvel Studios is under fire, as members from the VFX community have called out the studio for harsh working conditions and bad production and management methodology. According to reports and Reddit posts, the studio is known for imposing stringent deadlines despite the employees being overworked.

According to reports, the VFX community in a Reddit thread slammed the studio for difficult working conditions and called it the 'worst' to work for. The post read, 'I am sick and tired of working on Marvel shows!' Soon after many artists shared their stories of working with Marvel.

One person wrote in the Reddit thread, "Marvel has probably the worst methodology of production and VFX management out there. They can never fix the look for the show before more than half the allocated time for the show is over. The artists working on Marvel shows are definitely not paid equivalent to the amount of work they put in."

Another person revealed that they are on their third marvel project and they "woke up 5:30 am on a Saturday with stress going 'I don't want to do this anymore. It's 6 am now and I am making a reel to apply someplace that has projects other than Marvel because I can't do this anymore."

Meanwhile, Dhruv Govil, a former VFX artist revealed that he worked with Marvel on Guardians of the Galaxy, shared an article that said, "Working on #Marvel shows is what pushed me to leave the VFX industry. They're a horrible client, and I've seen way too many colleagues break down after being overworked, while Marvel tightens the purse strings."

Earlier this year, Marvel faced criticism for its sub-par quality of the VFX with the release of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer. The recent release Thor: Love And Thunder, has received harsh criticism for the VFX. The studio is yet to open up about the criticism and the VFX reports.