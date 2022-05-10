Marvel Reveals There Was No Tom Cruise's Iron Man Cameo In Doctor Strange 2

Marvel's recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has stirred up many theories even before its release, including one with a Tom Cruise Iron Man Cameo. However, on the movie's release, fans were disappointed that Tom Cruise did not make the final cut. Many other cameos for the film include Charles Xavier or Professor X from the X-Men movies, along with the Illuminati comprising of Mordo Supreme, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel, Captain Carter and Reed Richards.

Meanwhile, the Iron Man theory first came out after the film's teaser featured a character who travels like a beam of light in a face-off against Wanda. Fans had claimed that it was Tom Cruise's Superior Iron Man, however, the film revealed that it was actually Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel on Earth 838.

Screenwriter Michael Waldron opened up about the fan theories and rumours and told Rolling Stone, "Yeah, that was totally made up. I mean there's no cut footage of Tom Cruise! But I love Tom Cruise, and I said to (Marvel Studios president) Kevin (Feige) at one point, I was like, Could we get Tom Cruise's Iron Man? I remember reading about that in Ain't It Cool News back in the day, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man."

Notably, Tom Cruise was in the running to play Tony Stark before Robert Downey Jr bagged the role for Iron Man (2008). Michael Waldron revealed that Tom Cruise was indeed being considered, but things did not fall in place due to the actor's "availability."

He added it would've been "cool" to have Tom in Doctor Strange 2, but "he was shooting Mission Impossible 7 and 8". According to Rolling Stone, Michael said, "Bringing Cruise in was considered, but ultimately never happened because of availability."

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness kick-started the MCU phase 4 and is expected to return with another solo release.