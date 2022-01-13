Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged In A Fairy Tale Style Proposal: In This Life And Every Life

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. The actor and rapper took to their Instagram account on Wednesday to share the exciting news with their fans. The video from the fairy tale style proposal shows the two effortless in love.

Fox shared a video of Kelly taking a knee at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree. The actress revealed that it was the same spot where the two fell in love in July of 2020. She captioned the post saying, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

On the other hand, Kelly shared a clip of the rings he proposed Megan with. Kelly in the caption revealed that he designed the rings with "Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Kelly added, "'Yes, in this life and every life' - Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."

For the unversed, Megan and MGK made their relationship official through a post in July 2020. They have been spotted on various occasions together. The most recent one was at the VMAs 2021, where Fox called Kelly her future baby daddy.

This will mark, Fox's second marriage. The actress was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021 and has three sons with him. Meanwhile, it's the first marriage Kelly, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship.