Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has Thorns, MGK Reveals "If She Tries To Take It Off, It Hurts"

Earlier this month, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement through social media posts. The couple shared a clip of the proposal as well as a close up of the wedding ring designed by Machine Gun Kelly.

MTV VMAs: Machine Gun Kelly & Conor McGregor Get Into Scuffle On The Red Carpet, Latter Tried To Throw Punch

Many fans are obsessed with the ring, while others can't stop talking about it. Kelly in his Instagram post had revealed that he designed the rings with Stephen Webster. He also described the ring in the caption and said, "I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly revealed the ring also has thorns. He said, "It's a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts."

Take a look at the post shared by Kelly:

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged In A Fairy Tale Style Proposal: In This Life And Every Life

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly met on the sets of Midnight In The Switchgrass in March 2020 and fell in love. Megan was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, the two separated in March 2020.

Megan and Brian have three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter Casie from her former girlfriend.