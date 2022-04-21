Met Gala 2022: Everything You Need To Know About Its Theme, Guests, Hosts And More

Met Gala 2022 is all set to take place on May 2, 2022. The event this time will be returning to its tradition and taking place on the first Monday in May. This year's exhibit, dubbed In America: An Anthology of Fashion, is the second of the two-part series from the Metropolitan Museum of Art that celebrates American fashion.

Notably, the first part, called "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was held late in September after the 2021 Met Gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With only weeks away from the dazzling night to take place, here are all the details of the upcoming events.

The co-chairs for the event were revealed in March 2022 with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Council of Fashion Designers of America chairman Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri. All three will continue their roles as the Met Gala's honorary co-chairs.

Meanwhile, celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds along with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be the co-chairs for the 2022 Met Gala. Unfortunately, apart from the co-chairs, no other stars have confirmed their attendance at the Met Gala. Speculations include names like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone and more. However, no names have been confirmed yet. This year all the details have been kept under wraps about the star-studded event by the organisers.

According to reports, the In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibit will open on May 7 after the 2022 Met Gala takes place on May 2, 2022, at the Met. The event will be covered exclusively by Vogue and fans can watch the live stream on its website and social media platforms. The red carpet coverage will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony. The streaming is expected to kick off at 6 pm ET AKA 3:30 am IST on May 3, 2022.

This year's dress code is set to be Gilded Glamour - taking inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 to 1890. Stars are expected to wear creations made by American designers to celebrate the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion.