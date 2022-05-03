Met Gala 2022 Highlights: Blake Lively, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone & More Turn Heads At The Steps

The much-awaited star-studded evening Met Gala 2022 has begun in full swing on Monday night, May 2 (EST). Known as the biggest celebrity gathering of the year, many celebrities from the fashion, music industry, politics and the acting world walked the infamous steps at The Met with Gilded Glamour themed looks.

The annual fundraising event was held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. This year's theme is Gilded Glamour as the Gala launches with last year's theme in part two titled 'In America: An Anthology Of Fashion' exhibit.

Even before the co-chairs Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony arrived at the gala. Vanessa shocked everyone in a sheer black dress. The goth-themed black coloured Moschino black sheer lace gown also had a long train following her.

The actor was accompanied by her co-host La La Anthony. She arrived at the red carpet in a deep red gown by LaQuan Smith.

The co-chairs and celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrived at the event in style. While Blake lively wore a Versace gown with a billowing train. Ryan Reynolds looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo. Notably, Blake's dress paired with Tiara is being compared to that of the Statue of Liberty.

Emma Stone turned heads in a knee-length flapper-style dress by Louis Vuitton at the Met Gala. The dress featured sheer sleeves with satin covered buttons on the sides and a deep V neck. On the other hand, black was the colour for many stars this year including Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Gemma Chan, Bella Hadidi, Nikki Minaj and more.

Sebastian Stan popped some colour on the red carpet with all pink look. Meanwhile, Oscar Issac to no one's surprise turned up in a skirt and rocked the look.

Singer Billie Eilish's custom gown made the most noise at the Met Gala this year. The grammy award winner revealed that the gown was eco-friendly from Gucci. Notably, she had co-hosted the 2021 Met Gala alongside Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman.

.@BillieEilish's custom Gucci look for the 2022 #MetGala was entirely upcycled. Learn more here: pic.twitter.com/pjDlSu35g3 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

Hailey Bieber also turned up at the Met Gala looking angelic in white. She walked the red carpet wearing a feathered duster with a chic, halter-neck slip gown by Saint Laurent. Olivia Rodrigo wore the ultimate 90s look for the event. She wore a sparkling lavender gown by Versace with off-the-shoulder straps and sheer gloves. She completed the look with matching lavender butterfly adornments worn throughout her hair and topped it off with a simple necklace and dangling earrings.

Hailey Bieber was a vision in white on the 2022 #MetGala carpet. See more arrivals here: https://t.co/oF03lXYz4a pic.twitter.com/MVIOg6o8z9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

The Met Gala 2022 was also hosted by Regina King and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Meanwhile, designer Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also served as honorary co-chairs.