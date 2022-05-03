Met Gala 2022: Hillary Clinton Makes A Surprise Entry After 21 Years, Pays Tribute To Historical Women

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on Monday (May 2), made a grand comeback at Met Gala after almost 21 years. Clinton was see walked up the red carpet of the star-studded Met Gala 2022 wearing a red satin gown.

She kept her look simple for the night with let down hair and lips that match her dress. She paired her dress with a mustered clutch. However, what caught everyone's attention was the names embroidered on the regal down.

According to New York Post, the gown was embroidered with the names of historical American women who have inspired her. The beautiful script was on the centre of the gown, with names like Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham,

Take a look at the Hillary Clinton's dress:

Talking about the dress she told Vouge that designer Altuzarra's handwriting was used to write the names of the renowned women of American history. The names were then hand-embroidered onto the maroon gown.

Notably, this marked her return to the Met Gala after 21 years. The last time she walked the steps was in 2001. At the time, she paid tribute to Jackie Kennedy's time as First Lady. At the red carpet, she interacted with journalist Hamish Bowles and "promised" she'd only come "every 20 years."

While talking to Vanessa Hudgens and Bowles on the red carpet, Clinton said, :I think we're all happy to be back together, supporting the museum and the costume institute and also celebrating America. Not just fashion of America, but really the spirit of America."

Talking about the embroidery, Clinton said Altuzarra had suggested the idea. She said, "I would've filled the entire dress, We decided to stick with women who were no longer with us."

The gesture won many fans on Twitter. Many took to the micro-blogging platform to praise Clinton, one tweet read, "Hillary Clinton looks so beautiful." Another added, "Heartfelt tribute."