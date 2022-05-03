Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla Looked Exquisite In Sabyasachi Saree Paired With Golden Corset

Businesswoman and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2022 in an exquisite Sabyasachi saree with a golden corset. The Met Gala was held on May 2, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York co-hosted by Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Natasha Poonawalla honoured the event's theme of Gilded Glamour by wearing a gold handcrafted printed tulle saree with a dramatic train that was embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet.

The look was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. The diva paired the saree with heavy statement earrings and stacks of regal bangles in both arms. The makeup comprised of nude and gold hues that complimented her saree and jewellery.

The first look at Poonawalla's ensemble was shared by Designer Sabyasachi on Instagram. The official account shared Natasha's photos in the all-golden ensemble in which she looked stunning. This year, the Met Gala exhibition theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion and the dress code was Gilded Glamour and White-Tie.

Natasha paired the Sabyasachi couture saree and trail with a metallic bustier by Schiaparelli. Talking about the saree, designer Sabyasachi wrote in his Instagram post, "For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala."

The caption added, "Met Gala, themed 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', Natasha Poonawalla's vision was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity."

For the unversed, Natasha Poonawalla is an Indian philanthropist and the chairman of Villoo Poonawalla Foundation. She is also the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO and executive director of Serum Institute of India.