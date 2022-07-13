Mickey Rourke Says He Has No Respect For Tom Cruise; ‘The Guy Has Been Doing The Same Part For 35 Years'

Mickey Rourke, who is an Oscar nominee, said that he had no respect for Tom Cruise as an actor because he hasn't challenged himself in the years of his acting career. The actor in an appearance on Piers Morgan's show disregarded Cruise's success and said that 'money and power' doesn't mean anything to him.

Johnny Depp's Team Argues Against Amber Heard's Request To Dismiss Verdict In Defamation Case

Rourke on the show was asked about Cruise's successful career which reached new heights with Top Gun: Maverick's release. The Iron Man 2 actor reacted by saying, "That doesn't mean sh*t to me."

He added, "The guy been doing the same part for 35 effing years. I got no respect for that. I don't care about money or power. I care about... when I when I watch Al Pacino or Christopher Walken working, or De Niro's early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that's the kind of actor I want to be like. A lot of guys that tried to stretch as actors." (sic)

Top Gun: Maverick became the biggest film in Tom Cruise's career and grossed over $1.1 Billion at the global box office. This is not the first time Rourke has slammed a well-known celebrity. Back in 2010, he had also called Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau as 'some nerd' who didn't have the power to call the shots.

Natalie Portman Reveals Chris Hemsworth Respected Her Vegan Diet And Quit Meat While Filming Kissing Scenes

He had also slammed Marvel for perpetuating "crap" acting. He had told CraveOnline that he wanted to bring some other layers and colours to the bad boy and they allowed him to do that, "Unfortunately, the [people] at Marvel just wanted a one-dimensional bad guy, so most of the performance ended up the floor."

Notably, Rourke who won an Oscar nomination for The Wrestler, had attempted a comeback in the 2000s but the roles didn't kick off after releases like Sin City and Iron Man 2.