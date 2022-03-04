Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Launch Ukraine Fundraiser, Actress Says 'Never Been More Proud To Be Ukrainian’

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took to their social media account to release a special video on Thursday. The Hollywood couple was seen discussing the situation in the former's native country of Ukraine in the clip. Mila spoke about feeling proud to be a Ukrainian whilst urging her fans to help raise funds for the refugees who are fleeing the country on account of the Russian invasion.

The duo shared that they are doing their part to help those impacted by the current unrest in Ukraine and that they’ve launched a GoFundMe page for victims and will match up to $3 million in donations.

Mila opened up about her Ukrainian roots in the video and said, “I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to America in 1991 and I have always considered myself an American. A proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.” Her husband Ashton Kutcher was then seen adding, "And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

Sean Penn Joins Ukrainian Refugees On Foot To Poland, Reveals He Made It Out Safely

Priyanka Chopra Says Situation In Ukraine 'Terrifying', Calls For Support

Furthermore, Mila spoke about the current situation in Ukraine and added, "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity. Ashton and I have decided to match up to USD 3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise USD 30 million."

The aforementioned video was shared on Ashton's Instagram account and the caption of the post provided the necessary link for fans to make their donations. Check out the post below: