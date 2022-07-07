Mindy Kaling Reveals Priyanka Chopra Will Play A Punjabi Woman In Their Hollywood Rom-Com

Priyanka Chopra has many projects in post production, and the actress is already gearing up for her next film. According to reports, Priyanka is all set to star as a Punjabi woman in a film with Mindy Kaling. The project following a 'Big Fat Indian Wedding' is their first collaboration together.

Mindy, who has also co-written the film, recently opened up about the project. She told Forbes that they will be seen playing cousins in the romantic comedy. She added that the film will explore diverse Asian representation. She said, "We're really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern Indian. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they're different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith. Why would people necessarily know that if they don't have shows that explain and explore that difference?"

Talking about Priyanka she said, "I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she's Punjabi Indian from India and I'm an Indian-American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It's so different and that's what makes our dynamic so fun together."

Earlier, Mindy had revealed that she had a lot of fun writing the film which was highly influenced by her love for India. She had told First Post that the film plays with expectations that Indians and Indian Americans have of each other. She revealed that she had learned a lot from Priyanka and her love for India, and added, "It's enhanced my own love and understanding of India."

Priyanka recently wrapped up the filming of Amazon Prime Video's web series Citadel, backed by the Russo Brothers. She is soon expected to begin filming for her comeback Bollywood project with Farhan Akhtar. Jee Le Zaraa will star Priyanka alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.