Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico 2020 Have Wed; Share Video Of Their Love Journey

Two beauty queens, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who are Miss Argentina and Puerto Rico 2020, respectively, have gotten married. They kept their relationship a secret for quite a long time and finally decided to tie the knot. The couple took to social media to make their wedding public. Going by their Instagram post, the two got married on October 28.

They captioned the post, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22," along with a video. The beautiful footage shows how their relationship began, and some of their shared romantic moments. It also shows photos and clips of Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín holidaying together. It also contains the special marriage proposal. Have a look at their post

Further, the video shows them dressed in white outside the marriage bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and celebrating their union. Reportedly, the two met at Miss Grand International 2020. Several of their friends took to the comment section to congratulate the beautiful couple. "Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union," wrote Abena Akuaba, winner of Miss Grand International 2020. "Many congratulations beauties!!!" commented fashion model Monic.

Mariana Varela represented Argentina at Miss Universe 2019 and was among the top 10 contestants in the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant. Their posts have gone viral and grabbed eyeballs from around the globe.

Meanwhile, Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, thanked everyone for their wishes and said, "Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks."