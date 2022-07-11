Mohan Kapur Confirms MCU Return With The Marvels, Reveals Khan Family Is Intrinsic To Captain Marvel Sequel

Mohan Kapur who made his MCU debut with Iman Vellani's Ms Marvel has confirmed that he will be returning to the big screen with The Marvels. The actor plays Kamala Khan's father Yusuf Khan in the Disney+ original series alongside Zenobia Shroff as Ms Marvel's mom Muneeba Khan.

Kapur recently opened up about the show in an interview and revealed that he has received alot of love for his character. He told ETimes, "It is all very surprising because typically when you do a supporting role of a father, you don't expect to get so much appreciation and accolades. What I am getting is unreal."

The actor said his friends has warned him that his life would change after being part of a Marvel project, he added, "I guess they have been proven right and I don't know how to react. The amazing thing is that the love is coming from different parts of the world. The fact that they are appreciating a fatherly character is amazing."

Earlier it had been reported that Iman Vellani will be joining Brie Larson in the Captain Marvel sequel titled, The Marvels. Now, Mohan Kapur had confirmed the same. The film will also star Monica Rambeau, marking their collaboration for the first time.

Talking about returning to the franchise, Mohan said, "Oh yeah! The Khan family is very intrinsic to the Captain Marvel sequel that is called The Marvels. We are going to London to complete the film. The Khan family is there while their daughter is saving the universe."

Not much is known about The Marvels, however the official synopsis of the film has been revealed of the offical Marvel website as "cosmic adventure with Carol, Monica, and Kamala." It also added, "Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!"