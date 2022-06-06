MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Zendaya, Tom Holland, JLo, Scarlet Johansson Win Big
The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place on Sunday night (June 5) hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams. The awards night honoured the best in feature films, TV shows as well as unscripted television. Some of the biggest wins for the night included Zendaya and Tom Holland for Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Some of the other wins for the night included Scarlett Johansson who won the best hero for her turn as Black Widow, followed by Daniel Radcliffe who won best villain for The Lost City. Jennifer Lopez accepted the Generation Award and delivered an emotional speech thanking her kids, her manager Benny Medina and added, "all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn't in the room that I couldn't do this."
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best
Movie
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home - WINNER
The Adam Project
The Batman
Best
Show
Squid Game
Euphoria - WINNER
Ted Lasso
Inventing Anna
Loki
Yellowstone
Best
Performance
in
a
Movie
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson,The Batman
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home - WINNER
Best
Performance
in
a
Show
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Lily James,Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER
Best
Hero
Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow - WINNER
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best
Villain
Colin Farrell, The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City - WINNER
James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti, You
Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best
Kiss
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever - WINNER
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best
Comedic
Performance
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
John Cena, Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy - WINNER
Breakthrough
Performance
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose. West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino, Loki - WINNER
Best
Fight
Black Widow vs. Widows, Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria - WINNER
Guy vs. Dude, Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most
Frightened
Performance
Jenna Ortega, Scream - WINNER
Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills
Mia Goth, X
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Best
Team
Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson - WINNER
Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here
for
the
Hookup
Euphoria - WINNER
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Best
Song
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Jennifer Hudson
Just Look Up, Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi
Little Star, Dominic Fike
On My Way (Marry Me), Jennifer Lopez - WINNER
We Don't Talk About Bruno, Encanto cast
Best
Docu-Reality
Series
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset - WINNER
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best
Competition
Series
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race - WINNER
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
Best
Lifestyle
Show
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef - WINNER
Queer Eye
Best
New
Unscripted
Series
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D'Amelio Show - WINNER
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
Best
Reality
Star
Chris CT Tamburello, The Challenge
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset - WINNER
Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House
Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race
Best
Reality
Romance
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days - WINNER
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best
Talk/Topical
Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - WINNER
Best
Host
Charlamagne Tha God
Gordon Ramsay
Kelly Clarkson
Rob Dyrdek
RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
Breakthrough
Social
Star
Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok - WINNER
Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
Best
Fight
Bosco vs. Lady Camden, RuPaul's Drag Race - WINNER
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton - Salad toss fight, The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Best
Reality
Return
Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love - WINNER
Sher, Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming
Best
Music
Documentary
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u - WINNER
The Beatles: Get Back
Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez
Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black
Reality Royalty: Bethenny Frankel