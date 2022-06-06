MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Zendaya, Tom Holland, JLo, Scarlet Johansson Win Big

The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place on Sunday night (June 5) hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams. The awards night honoured the best in feature films, TV shows as well as unscripted television. Some of the biggest wins for the night included Zendaya and Tom Holland for Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Some of the other wins for the night included Scarlett Johansson who won the best hero for her turn as Black Widow, followed by Daniel Radcliffe who won best villain for The Lost City. Jennifer Lopez accepted the Generation Award and delivered an emotional speech thanking her kids, her manager Benny Medina and added, "all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn't in the room that I couldn't do this."

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Movie

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home - WINNER

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

Squid Game

Euphoria - WINNER

Ted Lasso

Inventing Anna

Loki

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson,The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home - WINNER

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James,Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER

Best Hero

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow - WINNER

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Villain

Colin Farrell, The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City - WINNER

James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti, You

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever - WINNER

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

John Cena, Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy - WINNER

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose. West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino, Loki - WINNER

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows, Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria - WINNER

Guy vs. Dude, Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega, Scream - WINNER

Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills

Mia Goth, X

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Best Team

Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson - WINNER

Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

Euphoria - WINNER

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Best Song

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Jennifer Hudson

Just Look Up, Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

Little Star, Dominic Fike

On My Way (Marry Me), Jennifer Lopez - WINNER

We Don't Talk About Bruno, Encanto cast

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset - WINNER

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Series

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race - WINNER

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef - WINNER

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D'Amelio Show - WINNER

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Best Reality Star

Chris CT Tamburello, The Challenge

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset - WINNER

Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Reality Romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days - WINNER

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Talk/Topical Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - WINNER

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God

Gordon Ramsay

Kelly Clarkson

Rob Dyrdek

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Breakthrough Social Star

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok - WINNER

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Best Fight

Bosco vs. Lady Camden, RuPaul's Drag Race - WINNER

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton - Salad toss fight, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Best Reality Return

Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love - WINNER

Sher, Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming

Best Music Documentary

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u - WINNER

The Beatles: Get Back

Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black

Reality Royalty: Bethenny Frankel