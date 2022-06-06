    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Zendaya, Tom Holland, JLo, Scarlet Johansson Win Big

      By
      |

      The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place on Sunday night (June 5) hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams. The awards night honoured the best in feature films, TV shows as well as unscripted television. Some of the biggest wins for the night included Zendaya and Tom Holland for Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

      winners list mtv awards

      Some of the other wins for the night included Scarlett Johansson who won the best hero for her turn as Black Widow, followed by Daniel Radcliffe who won best villain for The Lost City. Jennifer Lopez accepted the Generation Award and delivered an emotional speech thanking her kids, her manager Benny Medina and added, "all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn't in the room that I couldn't do this."

      Here is the complete list of winners:

      Best Movie
      Dune
      Scream
      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
      Spider-Man: No Way Home - WINNER
      The Adam Project
      The Batman

      Best Show
      Squid Game
      Euphoria - WINNER
      Ted Lasso
      Inventing Anna
      Loki
      Yellowstone

      Best Performance in a Movie
      Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
      Robert Pattinson,The Batman
      Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
      Timothée Chalamet, Dune
      Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home - WINNER

      Best Performance in a Show
      Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
      Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
      Lily James,Pam & Tommy
      Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
      Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER

      Best Hero
      Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
      Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
      Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow - WINNER
      Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
      Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

      Best Villain
      Colin Farrell, The Batman
      Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City - WINNER
      James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills
      Victoria Pedretti, You
      Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

      Best Kiss
      Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, Euphoria
      Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
      Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever - WINNER
      Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, The Batman
      Tom Holland & Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

      Best Comedic Performance
      Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
      John Cena, Peacemaker
      Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever
      Megan Stalter, Hacks
      Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy - WINNER

      Breakthrough Performance
      Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
      Ariana DeBose. West Side Story
      Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
      Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
      Sophia Di Martino, Loki - WINNER

      mtv awards

      Best Fight
      Black Widow vs. Widows, Black Widow
      Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria - WINNER
      Guy vs. Dude, Free Guy
      Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
      Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

      Most Frightened Performance
      Jenna Ortega, Scream - WINNER
      Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills
      Mia Goth, X
      Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
      Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

      Best Team
      Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson - WINNER
      Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
      Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
      The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
      The Lost City, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

      Here for the Hookup
      Euphoria - WINNER
      Never Have I Ever
      Pam & Tommy
      Sex/Life
      Sex Lives of College Girls

      Best Song
      Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Jennifer Hudson
      Just Look Up, Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi
      Little Star, Dominic Fike
      On My Way (Marry Me), Jennifer Lopez - WINNER
      We Don't Talk About Bruno, Encanto cast

      Best Docu-Reality Series
      Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
      Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
      Selling Sunset - WINNER
      Summer House
      The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

      Johnny Depp Announces Surprise Album With Jeff Beck, Two Days After Case WinJohnny Depp Announces Surprise Album With Jeff Beck, Two Days After Case Win

      Best Competition Series
      American Idol
      Dancing with the Stars
      RuPaul's Drag Race - WINNER
      The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
      The Masked Singer

      Best Lifestyle Show
      Bar Rescue
      Dr. Pimple Popper
      Making It
      Selena + Chef - WINNER
      Queer Eye

      Best New Unscripted Series
      Hart to Heart
      Teen Mom: Family Reunion
      The D'Amelio Show - WINNER
      The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
      Queen of the Universe

      Best Reality Star
      Chris CT Tamburello, The Challenge
      Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset - WINNER
      Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House
      Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
      Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race

      Best Reality Romance
      Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise
      Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days - WINNER
      Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
      Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
      Yandy & Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

      Best Talk/Topical Show
      The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
      The Drew Barrymore Show
      The Kelly Clarkson Show
      The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
      The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - WINNER

      Best Host
      Charlamagne Tha God
      Gordon Ramsay
      Kelly Clarkson
      Rob Dyrdek
      RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

      Breakthrough Social Star
      Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok - WINNER
      Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
      Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
      Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
      Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

      Best Fight
      Bosco vs. Lady Camden, RuPaul's Drag Race - WINNER
      Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton - Salad toss fight, The Real Housewives of Potomac
      Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
      Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House
      Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

      Ms Marvel: Mohan Kapur Talks About Farhan Akhtar And Fawad Khan's Secret CameosMs Marvel: Mohan Kapur Talks About Farhan Akhtar And Fawad Khan's Secret Cameos

      Best Reality Return
      Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny
      Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
      Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love - WINNER
      Sher, Ex on the Beach
      Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming

      Best Music Documentary
      JANET JACKSON.
      jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
      Oasis Knebworth 1996
      Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u - WINNER
      The Beatles: Get Back

      Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez

      Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black

      Reality Royalty: Bethenny Frankel

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 14:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      IIFA Live