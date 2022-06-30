Natalie Portman Created An Image Of Respectful, Smart Woman After Being Sexualised As A Young Actress

Natalie Portman has been an accomplished actress who began her acting career with award-winning performances at the young age of 12. The actress debuted in Luc Besson's critically acclaimed film, Leon: the Professional and is all set to play Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder this year.

Over the years, Portman has been vocal about her traumatic experience as a young actress and being exposed to the dark side of the industry. The actress had been sexualised by the media and fans at an early age due to her films. According to reports, there were radio shows running a countdown to her 18th birthday.

During a podcast interview, she said that it made her feel unsafe and she begin portraying a different image of herself. She told the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, "I was definitely aware of the fact that I was being portrayed ... as this Lolita figure. Being sexualised as a child, I think took away from my own sexuality." She added that it made her feel afraid and that the only way she would feel safe is by creating an image of a smart and a respectful person.

Natalie recalled people having the impression of her as a serious and conservative person and added, "I realised I consciously cultivated that because it was always to make me feel safe. Like, 'Oh, if someone respects you, they're not gonna objectify you.'"

She further explained that at the age, "you do have your own sexuality and you do have your own desire, and you do want to explore things and you do want to be open. But you don't feel safe, necessarily, when there's older men that are interested, and you're like, 'No, no, no, no'."

"When I was in my teens I was like, 'I don't wanna have any love scenes or make-out scenes', I would start choosing parts that were less sexy because it made me worry about the way I was perceived and how safe I felt," she concluded.

