Natalie Portman Reveals Chris Hemsworth Respected Her Vegan Diet And Quit Meat While Filming Kissing Scenes

Natalie Portman who is a vegan, recently revealed that her Thor: Love And Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth quit eating meat for a while during their filming. The actress told UK's Capital FM that Chris respected her vegan diet while filming the kissing scenes for the MCU film.

She said, "He's (Chris) really nice. The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful." Natalie specified that it is not something that she would get angry or mad about during filming, but "he was just being thoughtful. He's just a very nice person."

Tessa Thompson who also appeared on the talk show, added, "I didn't even know he could go without eating meat. He's just like eating bison in the morning. That's so sweet."

Natalie made her MCU return with Thor: Love And Thunder as Jane Foster and also debuted as Mighty Thor. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson returned as Valkyrie and Chris was seen as Thor. The actor recently revealed that his younger brother Liam was almost cast as Marvel's Thor instead. He added that he'd like Liam to play an alternate version of Thor if the movies ever explore the multiverse, eventually.

According to E! News, Chris during a media interaction said, "In this film, it's not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future, as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in."

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love And Thunder released on July 7, 2022. The film marked Thor's 4th MCU solo film making him the only superhero to get a 4th film. The post-credit scene also confirmed that Thor will be returning for another solo adventure.