Nick Cannon Confirms He Is Expecting Eighth Child With Bre Tiesi, Says He Is In A Great Space

American Comedian and Television presenter Nick Cannon revealed that he is going to be a father again. Nick and Bre will be welcoming their son some time later this year. Speculation began last week when TMZ shared photos of him and Bre Tiesi at a "gender reveal" celebration in Malibu.

Nick confirmed the news while delivering the opening segment of his eponymous daytime talk series, The Nick Cannon Show. He began by reading a handful of tweets where people joked about his large family before verifying the recent reports suggesting the couple is welcoming their eighth child.

Nick said that he's in a "great space" as they prepare for the baby's arrival. He added, "I never really use my own personal pictures as pic of the day but today I'll do it because I wanna share this beautiful, extraordinary moment."

He continued describing the picture and said, "It is me and Brie, the next mother of our child. It's a boy, we found out officially yesterday." Nick confessed that it felt weird to brand Brie as "the next mother," but added that it was no secret that he had many children with different women, yet he loved every one of his children "dearly and sincerely."

Notably, in December 2021, Nick announced that his 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott had sadly passed away due to a brain tumor. At the time, Cannon had also talked about the unconditional love parents shared with their children whether alive, dead or yet to be born.

Nick, during the show confessed that he was anxious to share the news about the new baby with the world, and also worried about how people would react to all of it.