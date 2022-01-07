Nicolas Cage, Riko Shibata To Become Parents Soon
Los
Angeles,
Jan
7
(PTI)
Hollywood
star
Nicolas
Cage
and
his
wife
Riko
Shibata
are
expecting
their
first
child
together.
A
representative
for
the
couple
confirmed
the
news
of
Shibata's
pregnancy
to
People
magazine
on
Thursday.
"The
parents-to-be
are
elated!"
the
spokesperson
said.
Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, got married in Las Vegas in a small ceremony on February 16 last year, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Cage's late father. This is Cage's third child as he is already a father to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.
Cage's was earlier married to Patricia Arquette (1995 to 2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002 to 2004) and Alice Kim (2004 to 2016). In March 2019, the "Con Air" star married Erika Koike in Las Vegas but four days later, the duo requested an annulment. Their divorce was granted in June 2019.