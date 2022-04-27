Old Video Of Dakota Johnson Asking Johnny Depp About His Severed Finger Goes Viral

Johnny Depp who is currently suing ex-wife Amber Heard has been open about a 2015 incident which ended with the actor having to surgically reattach his severed middle finger. Now, a video from the time featuring Depp with co-star Dakota Johnson has resurfaced, in which the actress can be seen concerned for Depp's well-being.

According to reports, the altercation that led to Depp's injury took place while the two were staying in Australia. After being recently married, the two had relocated to Australia while Depp was working on a new Pirates of the Caribbean film.

The recently resurfaced video going viral on social media features Depp at the premiere of the Black Mass film with co-star Dakota Johnson. In the video, Dakota sitting next to Depp at the press conference notices Johnny's hurt finger and appears to ask him what caused it.

Johnny responds with an obvious joke to which the actress reacts with a laugh but her reaction is very telling, that she does not believe his story. Concerned she continues to glare back at the finger and when Johnny notices he does his best to ignore Dakota's face.

Take a look at the video,

Since we're on the Australia incident, here's a video of Johnny Depp and Dakota Johnson in 2015 where he jokes about his severed middle finger and she doesn't buy it. She knew something was off.

At the time Depp had revealed to his doctor (who was helping with his opioid addiction) that he cut the finger himself. New evidence during the trial revealed that Heard was responsible for what happened to Depp's finger. A recent recording of Heard's threat to Depp also explained why Johnny Depp decided to not pursue a domestic abuse lawsuit against her after their divorce.

An audio clip played by Depp's lawyers on Day 9 of the US trial recorded Amber saying, "Tell the world Johnny that I, Johnny Depp am a victim of domestic violence, and see if the jury, see how many people believe- or side with you."

Fans all over social media have opened up in support of the actor. This is Depp's second trial after he lost the UK lawsuit against the newspaper The Sun, which called him a wife-beater.