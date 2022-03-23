Oscar Awards 2022: Beyonce, Billie Eilish Added To List Of Performers At The Ceremony

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences recently announced that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for the best original song will be performing at Oscars 2022. The show producers added that Beyoncé will perform her nominated song 'Be Alive' from King Richard, meanwhile, Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform 'No Time To Die' from the James Bond film.

Earlier this month on March 18, Oscars producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan had also revealed other performances scheduled for the ceremony. The list of performers included Travis Barker, Sheila E, pianist Robert Glasper, and the evening's music director, Adam Blackstone as well as DJ D-Nice.

A few days later, the Academy revealed additional names on the list like, Sebastián Yatra will sing "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, meanwhile, Reba McEntire will sing "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days written by Diane Warren.

However, one nominated song will not be performed at the ceremony as Van Morrison, who wrote and sang "Down to Joy" from Belfast is currently on his touring schedule.

The Oscars for 2022 is returning to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre after the pandemic sent the show to Union Station for a smaller, more intimate ceremony last year. The red carpet is expected to see 37 ceremony presenters as well as nominees including Lady Gaga, Halle Bailey, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L Jackson, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Simu Liu, Lily James and many others.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will also see three hosts, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.