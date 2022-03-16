Oscar Awards 2022: Meet The Duo Behind India's First Oscars Documentary Nomination [WATCH]

Nominated for the 94th Academy Awards 2022, the Indian documentary Writing With Fire tells the story of the fearless journalists of Khabar Lahariya, India's only rural women's newspaper.

Watch this conversation with the film's directors, Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas.

Photo and Video Source: DW

Writing With Fire documents the story of Khabar Lahariya, a newspaper run by Dalit women journalists. It follows the publication's chief reporter and crime reporter, as they cover news in some of the country's most troubled regions. The documentary has also been produced and edited by the filmmaker duo Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. For more on this, read the following article of Filmibeat:

Oscars 2022: Writing With Fire Directors Celebrate Documentary's Academy Awards Nomination

The 94th Academy Awards 2022 ceremony will be held on 27 March 2022, in person at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA.

For the 2022 Oscars, the Academy has introduced a new category - 'Fan Favorite'. The trophy will be awarded to the most popular film voted by Twitter users. This is the first time in the history of the Oscars that a category will be awarded based on social media voting.

Fans will have to login to Twitter and use the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite to vote, or do it via The Academy website.

Additionally, fans will be able to vote for their favourite "Movie Cheer Moment." The five most popular choices of scenes where "audiences couldn't help but erupt into cheers in theatres" will be showcased at the Oscars 2022, according to reports.

Watch this space for more on the Oscar Awards 2022.