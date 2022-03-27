Oscar Awards 2022 Records Set To Be Made And Broken At Sunday's Ceremony

The 94th Academy Awards is all set to break some records with wins from streaming platforms to wins by female directors, cinematographers to actors from underrepresented communities and more. Some of the names expected to win this weekend are CODA, The Power Of The Dog, West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and more.

Netflix's Don't Look Up, The Power Of The Dog, Tick Tick Boom are not the only films that have bagged the streaming platform nods. According to reports, the streaming giant has 27 Oscar nominations this year in 17 different categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Leading and Supporting roles, Adapted and original screenplay. This might be the first year, a streaming studio takes home one of the biggest Oscars awards.

The Power of The Dog which led with 12 nominations, could also land its cinematographer Ari Wegner her first Oscar win, making her the only woman to win in the Best Cinematography category in all of Academy Awards history. Benedict Cumberbatch's film could also make another record as the first time a writer-director bagging Best Picture, Best Screenplay and the Best Director award. Jane Campion, who also has an Oscar for The Piano's Best Original Screenplay in 1994 has been nominated for all three major categories in 2022.

Kodi Smit-McPhee who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Power of the Dog could become the second-youngest actor to win the Oscar Award after actress Tatum O'Neal who was only 10 years old when she won Best Supporting Actress for the film Paper Moon.

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, who is most likely to win Best Supporting Actress for 2022, will become the second Latina to win Best Supporting Actress and the first woman of colour from the LGBTQA+ community to win an Oscar. Her win will also mark the third time an actor won an Oscar for playing the same character that a different actor also won for.

Meanwhile, Troy Kotsur's win for CODA could make him the second deaf actor ever to win Oscar in the same category. Notably, Drive My Car has brought Japanese cinema closer to Oscar win, if the film win's it will make history by becoming the first Japanese film to win a Best Picture Academy Award.

Oscars 2022 is set to be hosted by Regina Hall, left, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes after going hostless for three years. The ceremony will go live in India on March 28, 2022, at 5:30 am IST.