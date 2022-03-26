Oscar Awards 2022 To Be Attended By Ukrainian President Zelenskyy?

The 94th Academy Awards is all set to take place this weekend, on March 27, 2022. With new updates about the show still being made public, reports have now claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be a part of the Oscar ceremony. However, the Academy is yet to confirm the rumours.

Reports have claimed that the President of Ukraine and former actor is in talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science to speak during Sunday's Awards ceremony. The Post reported that Zelenskyy could make a short appearance in wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, it has not been confirmed if it will be an in-person or live appearance during the run time.

On the other hand, sources have said that the topic is debatable since Oscar producers have talked about maintaining an apolitical view during the awards night. Recently during a virtual press conference producer Will Packer said that they will acknowledge the tumultuous phase of humankind's history, and added, ''You don't go into a show like this, I don't think, and not be aware of that and not find a way to respectfully acknowledge where we are and how fortunate we are to even be able to put on this show."

Notably, reports claimed that Amy Schumer, who is set to host the Academy Awards ceremony, had earlier revealed that she had proposed the idea of bringing President Zelenskyy to the ceremony. Packer shared a cryptic answer about the same, he said, ''The show is still in progress.''

Packer continued, ''We will acknowledge those things and do it in a way that is respectful and shows how grateful we are. And I think part of being grateful is to make sure that we use this opportunity to be a celebration, to be a release and to be an escape for folks out there that really need it." He ensured that "everybody has their moment. It's about celebrating the most talented people and what they do."

The 2022 Academy Awards will go live in India on March 18, 2022 at 5:30 am IST.