Oscar Awards 2022 Will Celebrate Anniversaries Of The Godfather, Bond And Encanto Song Bruno

Oscar Awards 2022 is all set to celebrate the best of the global cinema, with the awards night on March 27, 2022. During the awards ceremony this year, the Academy Awards will also be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first 007 movie, as well as the 50th anniversary of The Godfather.

The news was shared by Will Packer, who is producing the show, on Thursday (March 24, 2022). He said, it's all part of the overriding theme of the year "We have some surprises around that. Movie lovers unite. Movies are the one thing that actually do unite so many of us as a global community. Movies make you feel something, they inspire you, they make you aspire."

During the announcement, Packer was joined by hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, director Glenn Weiss, co-producer Shayla Cowan, Oscars production designer David Korins and musical director Adam Blackstone.

Amy Schumer, who is also hosting the evening, had a message. She said, "Don't worry, it's not COVID." Promising a crowd pleasing event they revealed that the night will also include a performance of the hit Encanto song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' by Luis Fonsi and Becky G.

Packer also ensured that in the three-hour long show "everybody has their moment. It's about celebrating the most talented people and what they do." The makers will acknowledge the state of the world respectfully, given the pandemic and the war, but he wants the evening to be first and foremost "a celebration, a release, an escape for people who really need it."

Host Wanda Sykes added they want "everyone to have a good time" but aren't "going to trash anyone ... none of us are mean spirited."

As for COVID-19 precautions, the Academy is requiring every attendee to submit two negative PCR tests before the show. Audience members also have to be vaccinated. "We want to make sure that everybody is safe coming to the show. We have a lot of protocols in place ... We want to pull off a show that keeps everyone safe," Packer concluded.