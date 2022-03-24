Oscar Awards List Best Actress: From Janet Gaynor in 1929 To Frances McDormand In 2021

Apart from films, the Oscar Awards annually also celebrates the leading men and women in the industry by presenting Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress awards and more. Each year stars put their best foot forward to achieve the winning trophy and for 2022 several first-time nominees have been listed in acting categories.

In the history of Academy Awards, best actresses have been awarded to a great range of stars who have gone on to play roles from devoted moms to hookers to activists. The most Oscar winner is also the beloved actress Katharine Hepburn. Meanwhile, the artist who received the most nominations for leading star is also another actress, Meryl Streep.

Ahead of the Oscars 2022 ceremony, we decided to look at every actor that has won the top acting awards.

Here is a list of all Best Actress winners in the history of the Academy Awards:

2021: Frances McDormand for Nomadland

2020: Renee Zellweger for Judy

2019: Olivia Colman for The Favourite

2018: Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2017: Emma Stone for La La Land

2016: Brie Larson for Room

2015: Julianne Moore for Still Alice

2014: Cate Blanchett for Blue Jasmine

2013: Jennifer Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook

2012: Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady

2011: Natalie Portman for Black Swan

2010: Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side

2009: Kate Winslet for The Reader

2008: Marion Cotillard for La Vie en Rose

2007: Helen Mirren for The Queen

2006: Reese Witherspoon for Walk the Line

2005: Hilary Swank for Million Dollar Baby

2004: Charlize Theron for Monster

2003: Nicole Kidman for The Hours

2002: Halle Berry for Monster's Ball

2001: Julia Roberts for Erin Brockovich

2000: Hilary Swank for Boys Don't Cry

1999: Gwyneth Paltrow for Shakespeare in Love

1998: Helen Hunt for As Good as It Gets

1997: Frances McDormand for Fargo

1996: Susan Sarandon for Dead Man Walking

1995: Jessica Lange for Blue Sky

1994: Holly Hunter for The Piano

1993: Emma Thompson for Howards End

1992: Jodie Foster for The Silence of the Lambs

1991: Kathy Bates for Misery

1990: Jessica Tandy for Driving Miss Daisy

1989: Jodie Foster for The Accused

1988: Cher for Moonstruck

1987: Marlee Matlin for Children of a Lesser God

1986: Geraldine Page for The Trip to Bountiful

1985: Sally Field for Places in the Heart

1984: Shirley MacLaine for Terms of Endearment

1983: Meryl Streep for Sophie's Choice

1982: Katharine Hepburn for On Golden Pond

1981: Sissy Spacek for Coal Miner's Daughter

1980: Sally Field for Norma Rae

1979: Jane Fonda for Coming Home

1978: Diane Keaton for Annie Hall

1977: Faye Dunaway for Network

1976: Louise Fletcher for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

1975: Ellen Burstyn for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

1974: Glenda Jackson for A Touch of Class

1973: Liza Minnelli for Cabaret

1972: Jane Fonda for Klute

1971: Glenda Jackson for Women in Love

1970: Maggie Smith for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

1969: Barbra Streisand for Funny Girl

1969: Katharine Hepburn for The Lion in Winter

1968: Katharine Hepburn for Guess Who's Coming to Dinner

1967: Elizabeth Taylor for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

1966: Julie Christie for Darling

1965: Julie Andrews for Mary Poppins

1964: Patricia Neal for Hud

1963: Anne Bancroft for The Miracle Worker

1962: Sophia Loren for Two Women

1961: Elizabeth Taylor for BUtterfield 8

1960: Simone Signoret for Room at the Top

1959: Susan Hayward for I Want to Live!

1958: Joanne Woodward for The Three Faces of Eve

1957: Ingrid Bergman for Anastasia

1956: Anna Magnani for The Rose Tattoo

1955: Grace Kelly for The Country Girl

1954: Audrey Hepburn for Roman Holiday

1953: Shirley Booth for Come Back, Little Sheba

1952: Vivien Leigh for A Streetcar Named Desire

1951: Judy Holliday for Born Yesterday

1950: Olivia de Havilland for The Heiress

1949: Jane Wyman for Johnny Belinda

1948: Loretta Young for The Farmer's Daughter

1947: Olivia de Havilland for To Each His Own

1946: Joan Crawford for Mildred Pierce

1945: Ingrid Bergman for Gaslight

1944: Jennifer Jones for The Song of Bernadette

1943: Greer Garson for Mrs. Miniver

1942: Joan Fontaine for Suspicion

1941: Ginger Rogers for Kitty Foyle

1940: Vivien Leigh for Gone With the Wind

1939: Bette Davis for Jezebel

1938: Luise Rainer for The Good Earth

1937: Luise Rainer for The Great Ziegfield

1936: Bette Davis for Dangerous

1935: Claudette Colbert for It Happened One Night

1934: Katharine Hepburn for Morning Glory

1933: Helen Hayes for The Sin of Madelon Claudet

1932/1931: Marie Dressler for Min and Bill

1931/1930: Norma Shearer for The Divorcee

1930/1929: Mary Pickford for Coquette

1929/1928: Janet Gaynor for 7th Heaven, Street Angel, Sunrise: a Song of Two Humans.

The 94th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.