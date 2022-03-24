    For Quick Alerts
      Oscar Awards List Best Actress: From Janet Gaynor in 1929 To Frances McDormand In 2021

      Apart from films, the Oscar Awards annually also celebrates the leading men and women in the industry by presenting Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress awards and more. Each year stars put their best foot forward to achieve the winning trophy and for 2022 several first-time nominees have been listed in acting categories.

      In the history of Academy Awards, best actresses have been awarded to a great range of stars who have gone on to play roles from devoted moms to hookers to activists. The most Oscar winner is also the beloved actress Katharine Hepburn. Meanwhile, the artist who received the most nominations for leading star is also another actress, Meryl Streep.

      Ahead of the Oscars 2022 ceremony, we decided to look at every actor that has won the top acting awards.

      Here is a list of all Best Actress winners in the history of the Academy Awards:

      2021: Frances McDormand for Nomadland
      2020: Renee Zellweger for Judy
      2019: Olivia Colman for The Favourite
      2018: Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
      2017: Emma Stone for La La Land
      2016: Brie Larson for Room
      2015: Julianne Moore for Still Alice
      2014: Cate Blanchett for Blue Jasmine
      2013: Jennifer Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook
      2012: Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady
      2011: Natalie Portman for Black Swan
      2010: Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side
      2009: Kate Winslet for The Reader
      2008: Marion Cotillard for La Vie en Rose
      2007: Helen Mirren for The Queen
      2006: Reese Witherspoon for Walk the Line
      2005: Hilary Swank for Million Dollar Baby
      2004: Charlize Theron for Monster
      2003: Nicole Kidman for The Hours
      2002: Halle Berry for Monster's Ball
      2001: Julia Roberts for Erin Brockovich
      2000: Hilary Swank for Boys Don't Cry
      1999: Gwyneth Paltrow for Shakespeare in Love
      1998: Helen Hunt for As Good as It Gets
      1997: Frances McDormand for Fargo
      1996: Susan Sarandon for Dead Man Walking
      1995: Jessica Lange for Blue Sky
      1994: Holly Hunter for The Piano
      1993: Emma Thompson for Howards End
      1992: Jodie Foster for The Silence of the Lambs
      1991: Kathy Bates for Misery

      1990: Jessica Tandy for Driving Miss Daisy
      1989: Jodie Foster for The Accused
      1988: Cher for Moonstruck
      1987: Marlee Matlin for Children of a Lesser God
      1986: Geraldine Page for The Trip to Bountiful
      1985: Sally Field for Places in the Heart
      1984: Shirley MacLaine for Terms of Endearment
      1983: Meryl Streep for Sophie's Choice
      1982: Katharine Hepburn for On Golden Pond
      1981: Sissy Spacek for Coal Miner's Daughter
      1980: Sally Field for Norma Rae
      1979: Jane Fonda for Coming Home
      1978: Diane Keaton for Annie Hall
      1977: Faye Dunaway for Network
      1976: Louise Fletcher for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
      1975: Ellen Burstyn for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
      1974: Glenda Jackson for A Touch of Class
      1973: Liza Minnelli for Cabaret
      1972: Jane Fonda for Klute
      1971: Glenda Jackson for Women in Love
      1970: Maggie Smith for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
      1969: Barbra Streisand for Funny Girl
      1969: Katharine Hepburn for The Lion in Winter
      1968: Katharine Hepburn for Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
      1967: Elizabeth Taylor for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
      1966: Julie Christie for Darling
      1965: Julie Andrews for Mary Poppins
      1964: Patricia Neal for Hud
      1963: Anne Bancroft for The Miracle Worker
      1962: Sophia Loren for Two Women
      1961: Elizabeth Taylor for BUtterfield 8
      1960: Simone Signoret for Room at the Top
      1959: Susan Hayward for I Want to Live!
      1958: Joanne Woodward for The Three Faces of Eve
      1957: Ingrid Bergman for Anastasia
      1956: Anna Magnani for The Rose Tattoo
      1955: Grace Kelly for The Country Girl
      1954: Audrey Hepburn for Roman Holiday
      1953: Shirley Booth for Come Back, Little Sheba
      1952: Vivien Leigh for A Streetcar Named Desire
      1951: Judy Holliday for Born Yesterday

      1950: Olivia de Havilland for The Heiress
      1949: Jane Wyman for Johnny Belinda
      1948: Loretta Young for The Farmer's Daughter
      1947: Olivia de Havilland for To Each His Own
      1946: Joan Crawford for Mildred Pierce
      1945: Ingrid Bergman for Gaslight
      1944: Jennifer Jones for The Song of Bernadette
      1943: Greer Garson for Mrs. Miniver
      1942: Joan Fontaine for Suspicion
      1941: Ginger Rogers for Kitty Foyle
      1940: Vivien Leigh for Gone With the Wind
      1939: Bette Davis for Jezebel
      1938: Luise Rainer for The Good Earth
      1937: Luise Rainer for The Great Ziegfield
      1936: Bette Davis for Dangerous
      1935: Claudette Colbert for It Happened One Night
      1934: Katharine Hepburn for Morning Glory
      1933: Helen Hayes for The Sin of Madelon Claudet
      1932/1931: Marie Dressler for Min and Bill
      1931/1930: Norma Shearer for The Divorcee
      1930/1929: Mary Pickford for Coquette
      1929/1928: Janet Gaynor for 7th Heaven, Street Angel, Sunrise: a Song of Two Humans.

      The 94th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.

