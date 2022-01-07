Oscar-Nominated Director Peter Bogdanovich Passes Away At 82

Acclaimed writer-director Peter Bogdanovich passed away on Thursday (January 6) in Los Angeles at the age of 82. His daughter Antonia Bogdanovich informed Hollywood Reporter that his demise was due to complications of Parkinson's disease.

His family issued an official statement that read, ""Our dearest Peter passed away today from complications of Parkinson's disease. The Bogdanovich/Stratten family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support in this most difficult time."

Considered part of a generation of young "New Hollywood" directors, Bogdanovich had earned eight Oscar nominations for The Last Picture Show in 1971 which had catapulted him to fame. The filmmaker was also known for helming other cult classics like Barbra Streisand-Ryan O'Neal starrer What's Up, Doc? and Paper Moon for which a 10-year Tatum O'Neal had bagged an Oscar as well.

Bogdanovich started his career as a film journalist until he bagged work on Roger Corman's The Wild Angels (1966). Post that film's success, Peter made his directorial debut with Targets (1968) which was a critical success. His next was the critically acclaimed drama The Last Picture Show (1971) which earned eight Oscar nominations including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay and snce then there was no looking back for him.

Besides being an accomplished film historian, he also directed documentaries such as Directed by John Ford (1971) and The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018), and published over ten books, some of which include in-depth interviews with friends Howard Hawks and Alfred Hitchcock.

Peter is survived by his daughters and grandchildren Maceo, Levi and Wyatt.