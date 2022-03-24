Oscars 2022: China To Skip Academy Awards Broadcast For Second Year In A Row

The Oscars 2022 ceremony is set to take place on March 27, 2022, hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. While the award ceremony is aired across several countries in the world, this year for the second year in a row the Academy Awards will not be aired in China.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy Awards every year were aired on the next morning due to the time difference in China on the online video platform of CCTV6. The movie channel in the Chinese state aired an edited version of the show during primetime.

Reportedly in 2021, broadcasters in mainland China and Hong Kong declined to air the Oscars for the first time in decades. Hong Kong broadcaster TVB insisted the decision was taken for commercial reasons, however, reports claimed that the move was a response to the nomination of Do Not Split, a documentary about Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests, in the best short documentary category.

On the other hand, the Best Picture win went to Nomadland, directed by Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who made headlines for a critical comment she made about her homeland in an old interview. Zhao's winning speech was also edited out during the local coverage and social media commentary by China's censors.

The Hollywood Reporter that the broadcaster this year has no plans to air the Oscars ceremony, however light coverage of the event in its movie news segments may take place.