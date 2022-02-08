Oscars 2022 Complete Nominations List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, The Power Of The Dog, Dune & More

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are being announced on Tuesday (February 8) by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The finalists in all 23 categories will be revealed in two parts via a global live stream on the official websites as well as the Academy Awards social media accounts.

The live stream began with a speech by David Rubin, the President of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Science. Soon after Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan joined the live stream remotely and announced the nominations for Oscars 2022. The stream was also joined by some of the fans from across the country as well as the Times Square Fire department presented the nominations.

Some of the films with the leading number of nominations are The Power Of The Dog with 12 and Dune with 10 nods. Other films nominated for Best Picture include King Richard, West Side Story, Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, and Nightmare Alley.

Here is the complete list of the nominations:

Supporting actress

Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Costume design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Music (original score)

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Adapted screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Short film (animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Short film (live action)

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Makeup and hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Animated feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Music (original song)

"Be Alive" from King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

"Down To Joy" from Belfast

"No Time To Die" from No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

Documentary feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Documentary short subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Visual effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Production design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

International feature

Japan, Drive My Car

Denmark, Flee

Italy, The Hand of God

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Lead actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Lead actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer")

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

This year the 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022. After last year's hybrid awards show broadcast from Los Angeles' Union Station, this year the Academy has decided to return to traditional Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.