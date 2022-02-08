Oscars 2022 Complete Nominations List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, The Power Of The Dog, Dune & More
The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are being announced on Tuesday (February 8) by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The finalists in all 23 categories will be revealed in two parts via a global live stream on the official websites as well as the Academy Awards social media accounts.
The live stream began with a speech by David Rubin, the President of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Science. Soon after Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan joined the live stream remotely and announced the nominations for Oscars 2022. The stream was also joined by some of the fans from across the country as well as the Times Square Fire department presented the nominations.
Some of the films with the leading number of nominations are The Power Of The Dog with 12 and Dune with 10 nods. Other films nominated for Best Picture include King Richard, West Side Story, Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, and Nightmare Alley.
Here is the complete list of the nominations:
Supporting
actress
Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Costume
design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Music
(original
score)
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Adapted
screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original
screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Short
film
(animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Short
film
(live
action)
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Supporting
actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Makeup
and
hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Animated
feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Music
(original
song)
"Be Alive" from King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
"Down To Joy" from Belfast
"No Time To Die" from No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days
Documentary
feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Documentary
short
subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Visual
effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Production
design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
International
feature
Japan, Drive My Car
Denmark, Flee
Italy, The Hand of God
Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Norway, The Worst Person in the World
Lead
actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Lead
actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer")
Best
director
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best
picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
This year the 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022. After last year's hybrid awards show broadcast from Los Angeles' Union Station, this year the Academy has decided to return to traditional Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.