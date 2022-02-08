    For Quick Alerts
      Oscars 2022 Complete Nominations List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, The Power Of The Dog, Dune & More

      The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are being announced on Tuesday (February 8) by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The finalists in all 23 categories will be revealed in two parts via a global live stream on the official websites as well as the Academy Awards social media accounts.

      The live stream began with a speech by David Rubin, the President of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Science. Soon after Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan joined the live stream remotely and announced the nominations for Oscars 2022. The stream was also joined by some of the fans from across the country as well as the Times Square Fire department presented the nominations.

      Some of the films with the leading number of nominations are The Power Of The Dog with 12 and Dune with 10 nods. Other films nominated for Best Picture include King Richard, West Side Story, Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, and Nightmare Alley.

      Here is the complete list of the nominations:

      Supporting actress
      Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
      Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
      Judi Dench (Belfast)
      Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
      Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

      Costume design
      Cruella
      Cyrano
      Dune
      Nightmare Alley
      West Side Story

      Sound
      Belfast
      Dune
      No Time to Die
      The Power of the Dog
      West Side Story

      Music (original score)
      Don't Look Up
      Dune
      Encanto
      Parallel Mothers
      The Power of the Dog

      Adapted screenplay
      CODA
      Drive My Car
      Dune
      The Lost Daughter
      The Power of the Dog

      Original screenplay
      Belfast
      Don't Look Up
      King Richard
      Licorice Pizza
      The Worst Person in the World

      Short film (animated)
      Affairs of the Art
      Bestia
      Boxballet
      Robin Robin
      The Windshield Wiper

      Short film (live action)
      Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
      The Dress
      The Long Goodbye
      On My Mind
      Please Hold

      Supporting actor
      Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
      Troy Kotsur (CODA)
      Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
      J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
      Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

      Editing
      Don't Look Up
      Dune
      King Richard
      The Power of the Dog
      Tick, Tick ... Boom!

      Makeup and hairstyling
      Coming 2 America
      Cruella
      Dune
      The Eyes of Tammy Faye
      House of Gucci

      Animated feature
      Encanto
      Flee
      Luca
      The Mitchells vs. the Machines
      Raya and the Last Dragon

      Music (original song)
      "Be Alive" from King Richard
      "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
      "Down To Joy" from Belfast
      "No Time To Die" from No Time to Die
      "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

      Documentary feature
      Ascension
      Attica
      Flee
      Summer of Soul
      Writing With Fire

      Documentary short subject
      Audible
      Lead Me Home
      The Queen of Basketball
      Three Songs for Benazir
      When We Were Bullies

      Visual effects
      Dune
      Free Guy
      No Time to Die
      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
      Spider-Man: No Way Home

      Cinematography
      Dune
      Nightmare Alley
      The Power of the Dog
      The Tragedy of Macbeth
      West Side Story

      Production design
      Dune
      Nightmare Alley
      The Power of the Dog
      The Tragedy of Macbeth
      West Side Story

      International feature
      Japan, Drive My Car
      Denmark, Flee
      Italy, The Hand of God
      Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
      Norway, The Worst Person in the World

      Lead actor
      Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
      Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
      Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)
      Will Smith (King Richard)
      Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

      Lead actress
      Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
      Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
      Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
      Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
      Kristen Stewart (Spencer")

      Best director
      Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
      Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
      Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
      Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
      Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

      Best picture
      Belfast
      CODA
      Don't Look Up
      Drive My Car
      Dune
      King Richard
      Licorice Pizza
      Nightmare Alley
      The Power of the Dog
      West Side Story

      This year the 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022. After last year's hybrid awards show broadcast from Los Angeles' Union Station, this year the Academy has decided to return to traditional Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

