Oscars 2022 Gift Bag Worth $140,000 Had a Piece Of Scotland, Liposuction Procedure & More

Every year at The Academy Awards few select nominees and attendees receive a 'Everybody Wins' gift bag filled with some of the most expensive items around. This year according to CNBC and E! News, the gift bag for Oscars 2022 was worth $140,000 aka Rs 1.06 crore (approximately). Notably, the contents are not provided by The Acadamy but by the companies, as a sample or a hamper for the high-end celebrities.

This year's most expensive item is reportedly a $50,000 three-night stay at Turin Castle in Scotland, complete with butler service and a bagpiper welcome. There are a total of 52 items in the bag including cosmetic procedures and $25,000 worth of home renovations.

Reports by CNBC and E! News revealed the bag had, a $15,000 four-night stay at the Golden Door luxury resort and spa in California and small plot of land in Scotland, along with the title of "Lord" or "Lady of Glencoe."

Two self-care treatments like a $12,000 "Celebrity Arms" liposuction procedure from cosmetic surgeon Dr Thomas Su and a $10,000 of "treatments and rejuvenation procedures" from Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich.

The bag also included a life coaching session with wellness expert Kayote Joseph, worth $1,200. A $25,000 worth of home renovations from Maison Construction, along with a pair of TurboFlex glasses featuring a 360-degree rotating hinge.

The gifts also included some beauty products and food products like an assortment of "Flavor wrapped" popcorn packages from Opopop as well as a bottle of Ariti extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes.

Reportedly, out of all the nominees and attendees, 28 stars took home the gift bag irrespective of their wins on the award night. The list featured all nominees in the Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, and Best Supporting Actor/Actress categories, as well as show hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall.

Steven Spielberg, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart, Jane Campion, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose were among the list of recipients.