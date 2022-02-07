Oscars 2022: How And Where To Watch 94th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement In India

On Tuesday (February 8), the 94th Academy Awards Nominations will be announced. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are all set to reveal the nominees for all 23 categories at the Oscars 2022. With the nominations, the awards season for 2022 is officially underway.

According to reports, the announcement will be streaming live on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook for the global audience. The Indian audience will also be able to view the event on February 8, 2022, at 6:48 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

While not much is known about the final nominations, awards season predecessors like the BAFTAs, SAG Awards and Golden Globes have named some of the biggest releases last year including The Power of the Dog, Belfast, and West Side Story. Book adaptation Dune and Kristen Stewart's Spencer have also been making headlines for nominations.

Meanwhile, performers like Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Kodi Smit-McPhee have garnered the highest number of nods across different categories. According to reports, streaming services are also expected to have a big presence this year due to slow theatrical releases amid the pandemic.

Oscars 2022 Will Have A Host For The First Time In Three Years

Notably, this year the 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022. After last year's hybrid awards show broadcast from Los Angeles' Union Station, this year the Academy has decided to return to traditional Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Back in January, Erwich President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, confirmed that the awards show will have a host for the first time in three years. However, they have not revealed who will be hosting the awards night.