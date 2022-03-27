Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Hollywood Gears Up For Biggest Night Of The Year

Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night of the year, the 94th Academy Awards as per tradition is taking place in Los Angeles Dolby Theatre later tonight. The star-studded red carpet will return after pandemic awards last year. The 94th Academy Awards has a crowd-pleasing event planned with three hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Oscars 2022 Winners List: Here Is Our Prediction For Biggest Wins At Academy Awards

The biggest wins of the year could go to director Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog, which is leading the field with 12 nominations. Meanwhile, the film does face some competition from Apple TV's Coda and Sir Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.

Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Judi Dench and Troy Kotsur are among the nominees in the lead acting categories, alongside Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz and first time nominee Kristen Stewart.

Oscar Awards 2022 To Be Attended By Ukrainian President Zelenskyy?

Will Smith who has never won an Oscar, despite 30 years in the business, is expected to bag the trophy. Meanwhile, most critics and global outlets have named Penélope Cruz as the possible winner for Parallel Mothers. Notably, she has not received any other wins during the awards season this year due to a late release, no Globe, no Critics' Choice, no SAG, and no BAFTA.

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place on March 28, 2022, at 5:30 am IST for the Indian audience. The red carpet tonight will see some of Hollywood's big faces like Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Kevin Costner, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, and others.