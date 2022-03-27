Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Hollywood Gears Up For Biggest Night Of The Year

Hollywood
is
gearing
up
for
its
biggest
night
of
the
year,
the
94th
Academy
Awards
as
per
tradition
is
taking
place
in
Los
Angeles
Dolby
Theatre
later
tonight.
The
star-studded
red
carpet
will
return
after
pandemic
awards
last
year.
The
94th
Academy
Awards
has
a
crowd-pleasing
event
planned
with
three
hosts
Regina
Hall,
Amy
Schumer
and
Wanda
Sykes.
The
biggest
wins
of
the
year
could
go
to
director
Jane
Campion's
Western
The
Power
of
the
Dog,
which
is
leading
the
field
with
12
nominations.
Meanwhile,
the
film
does
face
some
competition
from
Apple
TV's
Coda
and
Sir
Kenneth
Branagh's
Belfast.
Will
Smith,
Benedict
Cumberbatch,
Dame
Judi
Dench
and
Troy
Kotsur
are
among
the
nominees
in
the
lead
acting
categories,
alongside
Jessica
Chastain,
Olivia
Colman,
Nicole
Kidman,
Penélope
Cruz
and
first
time
nominee
Kristen
Stewart.
Will
Smith
who
has
never
won
an
Oscar,
despite
30
years
in
the
business,
is
expected
to
bag
the
trophy.
Meanwhile,
most
critics
and
global
outlets
have
named
Penélope
Cruz
as
the
possible
winner
for
Parallel
Mothers.
Notably,
she
has
not
received
any
other
wins
during
the
awards
season
this
year
due
to
a
late
release,
no
Globe,
no
Critics'
Choice,
no
SAG,
and
no
BAFTA.
The
94th
Academy
Awards
are
taking
place
on
March
28,
2022,
at
5:30
am
IST
for
the
Indian
audience.
The
red
carpet
tonight
will
see
some
of
Hollywood's
big
faces
like
Lady
Gaga,
Zoe
Kravitz,
Kevin
Costner,
Rosie
Perez,
Chris
Rock,
Yuh-Jung
Youn,
Jamie
Lee
Curtis,
Halle
Bailey,
Jason
Momoa,
Josh
Brolin,
Samuel
L.
Jackson,
Anthony
Hopkins,
Rami
Malek,
and
others.