Oscars 2022: Meet Kristen Stewart, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst & 3 Other First Time Academy Award Nominees

The 94th Academy Awards is all set to take place in person with all the nominees and presenters in the audience. Among the long list of nominees, this year there will be six first timers including Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst and others.

Some of the awaited faces at the red carpet include filmmakers Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and many more.

In wait for the Oscar's ceremony on March 27, 2022, meet the first time Oscar nominees this year:

Kristen Stewart

Kristen who has been nominated for playing the part of late Princess Diana, is competing against veterans like Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz in the Leading Actress category. In her 2021 release Spencer, Kristen Stewart has shed light on a side of the princess few ever saw, her humanity.

Kirsten Dunst

Spider-Man's first love MJ aka Kirsten Dunst, has been making headlines for her performance in The Power Of The Dog. The film also bagged her, her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as a widow and mother, Rose Gordon.

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in the Steven Spielberg's directorial. The film is an adaptation of 1961 film of the same name. Ariana's role at the time was played by Rita Moreno who has also won an Oscar for it.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley, nominated for Best Supporting Actress has been praised for her performance in The Lost Daughter. Talking about the roles, Jessie had revealed that she surrendered herself to the role, wanting nothing but to bring Elena Ferrante's character to life.

Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Netflix's The Power of the Dog. Plemons played Dunst's loving fiance George Burbank. The film is also up for Best Director, Best Actor and Best Picture awards.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Another The Power Of The Dog actor has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Kodi who played Peter has been praised by fans and critics for his performance as a young guy, who wants to see his mother happy again.