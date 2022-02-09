Oscars 2022: Netflix Leads With 27 Nominations For The Power Of The Dog, Don't Look Up, Lost Daughter & More
The complete Oscars 2022 nominations list for 23 categories was announced on February 8, 2022, by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Some of the top names in the nods included films like Dune, and The Power of the Dog. However, among the streaming platforms and theatrical releases, Netflix came out on top with the most nominations in 17 different categories. Disney+ and Apple TV also received a few nods at the 94th Academy Awards.
Netflix releases including Don't Look Up, The Lost, Daughter, Tick Tick Boom and 7 others received 27 nominations in different categories. The Power of the Dog led all titles with 12 nominations coming on top in all categories. Meanwhile, the film also broke record after its director Jane Campion became the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director at the Oscars and Ari Wegner became the second woman to be nominated for Cinematography.
Apart from The Power of the Dog (12), Don't Look Up received 4 nods followed by The Lost Daughter (3) and Andrew Garfield's Tick, Tick, Boom (2). Furthermore, the animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, The Hand of God, Robin Robin, Audible, Lead Me Home, and Three Songs for Benazir all received one nod in different categories.
Here is the full list of Netflix Nominations below:
BEST
PICTURE
Don't Look Up
The Power of the Dog
ACTRESS
IN
A
LEADING
ROLE
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
ACTOR
IN
A
LEADING
ROLE
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
ACTRESS
IN
A
SUPPORTING
ROLE
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
ACTOR
IN
A
SUPPORTING
ROLE
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
BEST
INTERNATIONAL
FEATURE
The Hand of God
BEST
ANIMATED
FEATURE
FILM
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
ANIMATED
SHORT
FILM
Robin Robin
DOCUMENTARY
SHORT
SUBJECT
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
DIRECTING
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
FILM
EDITING
Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
Tick, tick...BOOM! - Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum
ADAPTED
SCREENPLAY
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
ORIGINAL
SCREENPLAY
Don't Look Up - Written by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota
ORIGINAL
SCORE
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
SOUND
The Power of the Dog - Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb, Richard Flynn
PRODUCTION
DESIGN
The Power of the Dog - Grant Major, Amber Richards