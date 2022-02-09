Oscars 2022: Netflix Leads With 27 Nominations For The Power Of The Dog, Don't Look Up, Lost Daughter & More

The complete Oscars 2022 nominations list for 23 categories was announced on February 8, 2022, by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Some of the top names in the nods included films like Dune, and The Power of the Dog. However, among the streaming platforms and theatrical releases, Netflix came out on top with the most nominations in 17 different categories. Disney+ and Apple TV also received a few nods at the 94th Academy Awards.

Netflix releases including Don't Look Up, The Lost, Daughter, Tick Tick Boom and 7 others received 27 nominations in different categories. The Power of the Dog led all titles with 12 nominations coming on top in all categories. Meanwhile, the film also broke record after its director Jane Campion became the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director at the Oscars and Ari Wegner became the second woman to be nominated for Cinematography.

Apart from The Power of the Dog (12), Don't Look Up received 4 nods followed by The Lost Daughter (3) and Andrew Garfield's Tick, Tick, Boom (2). Furthermore, the animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, The Hand of God, Robin Robin, Audible, Lead Me Home, and Three Songs for Benazir all received one nod in different categories.

Here is the full list of Netflix Nominations below:

BEST PICTURE

Don't Look Up

The Power of the Dog

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Halle Berry Is 'Heartbroken' That No Black Woman Won Oscar For Best Actress Since Her 2002 Win

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

The Hand of God

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Robin Robin

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

DIRECTING

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

FILM EDITING

Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin

The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras

Tick, tick...BOOM! - Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Don't Look Up - Written by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

ORIGINAL SCORE

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Oscars 2022 Complete Nominations List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, The Power Of The Dog, Dune & More

SOUND

The Power of the Dog - Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb, Richard Flynn

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Power of the Dog - Grant Major, Amber Richards