Oscars 2022: Netflix Leads With 27 Nominations For The Power Of The Dog, Don't Look Up, Lost Daughter & More

      The complete Oscars 2022 nominations list for 23 categories was announced on February 8, 2022, by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Some of the top names in the nods included films like Dune, and The Power of the Dog. However, among the streaming platforms and theatrical releases, Netflix came out on top with the most nominations in 17 different categories. Disney+ and Apple TV also received a few nods at the 94th Academy Awards.

      dont look up, tick tick boom, the power of the dog

      Netflix releases including Don't Look Up, The Lost, Daughter, Tick Tick Boom and 7 others received 27 nominations in different categories. The Power of the Dog led all titles with 12 nominations coming on top in all categories. Meanwhile, the film also broke record after its director Jane Campion became the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director at the Oscars and Ari Wegner became the second woman to be nominated for Cinematography.

      Apart from The Power of the Dog (12), Don't Look Up received 4 nods followed by The Lost Daughter (3) and Andrew Garfield's Tick, Tick, Boom (2). Furthermore, the animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, The Hand of God, Robin Robin, Audible, Lead Me Home, and Three Songs for Benazir all received one nod in different categories.

      Here is the full list of Netflix Nominations below:

      BEST PICTURE
      Don't Look Up
      The Power of the Dog

      ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
      Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

      ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
      Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
      Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

      ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
      Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
      Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

      ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
      Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
      Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

      BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
      The Hand of God

      BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
      The Mitchells vs. The Machines

      ANIMATED SHORT FILM
      Robin Robin

      DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
      Audible
      Lead Me Home
      Three Songs for Benazir

      DIRECTING
      Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

      CINEMATOGRAPHY
      The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

      FILM EDITING
      Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
      The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
      Tick, tick...BOOM! - Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum

      ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
      The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
      The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

      ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
      Don't Look Up - Written by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

      ORIGINAL SCORE
      Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
      The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

      SOUND
      The Power of the Dog - Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb, Richard Flynn

      PRODUCTION DESIGN
      The Power of the Dog - Grant Major, Amber Richards

