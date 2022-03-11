Oscars 2022 Presenters Now Include Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Simu Liu & Others

The presenters' list for the 94th Academy Awards has been updated by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences. Earlier this week, the new list was announced by show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan. Apart from previously announced stars, the list now also includes stars across several film genres and categories including costume designers.

Oscars To Present 8 Awards Before Live Telecast

The updated list added previous Oscar winner costume designer Ruth E Carter alongside last year's Best Actor winner Anthony Hopkins. The stars joining the previously announced presenters will include actors Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, and Uma Thurman.

While it is unclear which category awards will be presented by whom, Hopkins may continue the Academy Awards tradition where previous best acting award winners presented the awards the following year. However, Best Actress winner Frances McDormand has not been announced as a presenter for Oscar 2022.

Meanwhile, the stars in the previously announced lineup include Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn. Reports also revealed that more talent is expected to join the show in the coming weeks.

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Confirmed As Hosts For 94th Academy Awards

The list was released after the Academy Awards received backlash from several directors, actors, and past presenters and winners about the ceremony's choice to pre-tape several categories. The Oscars has already been under a lot of pressure to improve after the abysmal ratings last year.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday (March 27, 2022) at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC.