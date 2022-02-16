Oscars 2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Confirmed As Host For 94th Academy Awards

Comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes have been confirmed as the hosts for this years' 94th Academy Awards taking place in March 2022. According to Variety, the three are finalizing details to host the event.

An announcement was made on ABC's Good Morning America (GMA). Amy said on the show, "I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I'm hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I'd better go watch some movies."

This is the first time since 2018 that the Oscars will have a host, late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel was the last host for the event. According to reports, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying reforms to boost the ceremony's popularity.

Television ratings for the awards night have dramatically declined in the past three years. Last year's edition was watched by just over 10 million viewers marking an all-time low with a 56% decline from 2020.

Apart from hosts, Oscars 2022 will also introduce a new category called fan favourite price however it will not be an official Oscar category. Back in 2018, the organisers had proposed a "popular film" Oscar to honour blockbuster movies however it was shelved after some backlash.

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on February 8, revealing Dune and The Power of the Dog as the leading films with maximum nods in different categories. While The Power of the Dog led with 12 nominations, Dune has 10 major nods. Some of the other films in the Best Picture category include West Side Story and Belfast with seven nods each and King Richard with nods in six categories

The 94th annual Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, March 27 live at 8 pm Eastern Time from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Indian audience will be able to catch the live event at 6:30 am on Monday, March 28, 2022.