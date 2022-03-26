Oscars 2022 Winners List: Here Is Our Prediction For Biggest Wins At Academy Awards

Oscar Awards 2022 are all set to take place on Sunday, (March 27, 2022) at the traditional Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. This is also the first year after a long time when the Academy Awards will see a host and an in-person ceremony. The star-studded evening will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

All the presenters and nominees including cast and crew like writers, directors, actors and others will be walking the red carpet and attending the ceremony in person. The awards night will also have performances by four out of five Oscar nominees including Beyoncé, Van Morrison, Billie Eilish and others. The 2022 Oscars is special in a way where it has not only made record-breaking nominations, but some winning moments are also expected to be special.

The Power of the Dog leading the night with 12 nominees is expected to win the Best Picture and Best Director, for Jane Campion. However, most critics have turned in favour of CODA taking home the Best Picture win, especially after it won at the Producer's Guild Awards.

Meanwhile, Will Smith is presumed to take home Best Actor for King Richard, while Jessica Chastain for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. For Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur from CODA is the only name being mentioned in front runners similarly, West Side Story's Ariana DeBose is expected to win for Best Supporting Actress.

Here is the complete winner's list of the 2022 Academy Awards: (The list will be updated as the winners are announced)

Best Supporting Actress

Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Music (Original Score)

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Music (Original Song)

"Be Alive" from King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

"Down To Joy" from Belfast

"No Time To Die" from No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best International Feature

Japan, Drive My Car

Denmark, Flee

Italy, The Hand of God

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Best Lead Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story