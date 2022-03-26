Oscars 2022 Winners List: Here Is Our Prediction For Biggest Wins At Academy Awards
Oscar Awards 2022 are all set to take place on Sunday, (March 27, 2022) at the traditional Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. This is also the first year after a long time when the Academy Awards will see a host and an in-person ceremony. The star-studded evening will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
All the presenters and nominees including cast and crew like writers, directors, actors and others will be walking the red carpet and attending the ceremony in person. The awards night will also have performances by four out of five Oscar nominees including Beyoncé, Van Morrison, Billie Eilish and others. The 2022 Oscars is special in a way where it has not only made record-breaking nominations, but some winning moments are also expected to be special.
The Power of the Dog leading the night with 12 nominees is expected to win the Best Picture and Best Director, for Jane Campion. However, most critics have turned in favour of CODA taking home the Best Picture win, especially after it won at the Producer's Guild Awards.
Meanwhile, Will Smith is presumed to take home Best Actor for King Richard, while Jessica Chastain for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. For Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur from CODA is the only name being mentioned in front runners similarly, West Side Story's Ariana DeBose is expected to win for Best Supporting Actress.
Here is the complete winner's list of the 2022 Academy Awards: (The list will be updated as the winners are announced)
Best
Supporting
Actress
Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best
Costume
Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best
Music
(Original
Score)
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best
Adapted
Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best
Original
Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best
Short
Film
(Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best
Short
Film
(Live
Action)
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best
Supporting
Actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best
Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Best
Makeup
And
Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best
Animated
Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best
Music
(Original
Song)
"Be Alive" from King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
"Down To Joy" from Belfast
"No Time To Die" from No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days
Best
Documentary
Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best
Documentary
Short
Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best
Visual
Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best
Production
Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best
International
Feature
Japan, Drive My Car
Denmark, Flee
Italy, The Hand of God
Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Norway, The Worst Person in the World
Best
Lead
Actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best
Lead
Actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best
Director
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best
Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story