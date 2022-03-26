    For Quick Alerts
      Oscars 2022 Winners List: Here Is Our Prediction For Biggest Wins At Academy Awards

      Oscar Awards 2022 are all set to take place on Sunday, (March 27, 2022) at the traditional Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. This is also the first year after a long time when the Academy Awards will see a host and an in-person ceremony. The star-studded evening will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

      All the presenters and nominees including cast and crew like writers, directors, actors and others will be walking the red carpet and attending the ceremony in person. The awards night will also have performances by four out of five Oscar nominees including Beyoncé, Van Morrison, Billie Eilish and others. The 2022 Oscars is special in a way where it has not only made record-breaking nominations, but some winning moments are also expected to be special.

      The Power of the Dog leading the night with 12 nominees is expected to win the Best Picture and Best Director, for Jane Campion. However, most critics have turned in favour of CODA taking home the Best Picture win, especially after it won at the Producer's Guild Awards.

      Meanwhile, Will Smith is presumed to take home Best Actor for King Richard, while Jessica Chastain for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. For Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur from CODA is the only name being mentioned in front runners similarly, West Side Story's Ariana DeBose is expected to win for Best Supporting Actress.

      Here is the complete winner's list of the 2022 Academy Awards: (The list will be updated as the winners are announced)

      Best Supporting Actress
      Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
      Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
      Judi Dench (Belfast)
      Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
      Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

      Best Costume Design
      Cruella
      Cyrano
      Dune
      Nightmare Alley
      West Side Story

      Best Sound
      Belfast
      Dune
      No Time to Die
      The Power of the Dog
      West Side Story

      Best Music (Original Score)
      Don't Look Up
      Dune
      Encanto
      Parallel Mothers
      The Power of the Dog

      Best Adapted Screenplay
      CODA
      Drive My Car
      Dune
      The Lost Daughter
      The Power of the Dog

      Best Original Screenplay
      Belfast
      Don't Look Up
      King Richard
      Licorice Pizza
      The Worst Person in the World

      Best Short Film (Animated)
      Affairs of the Art
      Bestia
      Boxballet
      Robin Robin
      The Windshield Wiper

      Best Short Film (Live Action)
      Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
      The Dress
      The Long Goodbye
      On My Mind
      Please Hold

      Best Supporting Actor
      Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
      Troy Kotsur (CODA)
      Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
      JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
      Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

      Best Editing
      Don't Look Up
      Dune
      King Richard
      The Power of the Dog
      Tick, Tick ... Boom!

      Best Makeup And Hairstyling
      Coming 2 America
      Cruella
      Dune
      The Eyes of Tammy Faye
      House of Gucci

      Best Animated Feature
      Encanto
      Flee
      Luca
      The Mitchells vs. the Machines
      Raya and the Last Dragon

      Best Music (Original Song)
      "Be Alive" from King Richard
      "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
      "Down To Joy" from Belfast
      "No Time To Die" from No Time to Die
      "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

      Best Documentary Feature
      Ascension
      Attica
      Flee
      Summer of Soul
      Writing With Fire

      Best Documentary Short Subject
      Audible
      Lead Me Home
      The Queen of Basketball
      Three Songs for Benazir
      When We Were Bullies

      Best Visual Effects
      Dune
      Free Guy
      No Time to Die
      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
      Spider-Man: No Way Home

      Best Cinematography
      Dune
      Nightmare Alley
      The Power of the Dog
      The Tragedy of Macbeth
      West Side Story

      Best Production Design
      Dune
      Nightmare Alley
      The Power of the Dog
      The Tragedy of Macbeth
      West Side Story

      Best International Feature
      Japan, Drive My Car
      Denmark, Flee
      Italy, The Hand of God
      Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
      Norway, The Worst Person in the World

      Best Lead Actor
      Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
      Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
      Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)
      Will Smith (King Richard)
      Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

      Best Lead Actress
      Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
      Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
      Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
      Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
      Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

      Best Director
      Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
      Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
      Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
      Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
      Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

      Best Picture
      Belfast
      CODA
      Don't Look Up
      Drive My Car
      Dune
      King Richard
      Licorice Pizza
      Nightmare Alley
      The Power of the Dog
      West Side Story

      Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 18:47 [IST]
