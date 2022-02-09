Oscars 2022: Writing With Fire Directors Celebrate Documentary's Academy Awards Nomination

Indian documentary Writing With Fire earned a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category for the 94th Academy Awards. The documentary by filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas also became India's only film to earn a nod this year.

Writing With Fire documents the story of Khabar Lahariya, a newspaper run by Dalit women journalists. It follows the publication's chief reporter and crime reporter as they cover news in some of the country's most troubled regions. The documentary has also been produced and edited by the filmmaker duo Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas.

Rintu took to her Twitter account sharing their euphoric reactions at being nominated. The post has gone viral, with fans and celebs applauding them. In the clip, Ritu with co-creator Sushmit Ghosh and their families can be seen watching the event live.

The nominations were announced live on the Twitter and official YouTube channel of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The tweet was captioned, "Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!!". Take a look at the post,

Oscars 2022 Complete Nominations List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, The Power Of The Dog, Dune & More

Apart from fans, actors like Ali Fazal also chimed in on the celebration. He shared Rintu's original tweet and wrote, "This is HUGEEEE!!!!!! Congratulationsssssss." Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan also shared the video on his timeline and tweeted, "Congratulations to the whole team! This is amazing!"

Lyricist Varun Grover replied to Rintu's tweet congratulating the team. "So well done, so wholesome. Congratulations and best wishes for the journey ahead," he wrote.

Oscars 2022: Netflix Leads With 27 Nominations For The Power Of The Dog, Don't Look Up, Lost Daughter & More

Notably, Writing With Fire was well-received in the film festival circuit and has won a slew of prizes already, including a Special Jury Award and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.