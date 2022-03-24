Oscars Red Carpet Show: Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J & Brandon Maxwell Set To Host The Event

Tick Tick Boom star Vanessa Hudgens, reality series host Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell are all set to host The Oscars Red Carpet Show. The official pre-show for the 94th Oscars will take place on March 27, 2022.

West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler After Being Left Out, Invited To Present At 2022 Oscars

The official statement revealed that the Red Carpet special will take place before the Academy Awards begins at 8 pm ET. The 90-minute special will feature a special appearance by DJ M.O.S, along with a sneak-peek at Oscar nominees, performers and presenters. The Red Carpet show is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside Packer and Cowan.

Earlier this week, the Academy confirmed a few more performances at the ceremony including four of the five songs nominated by Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastian Yatra. Meanwhile, the pre-Oscars event celebrating South Asian excellence was hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K Goya and Shruti Ganguly on March 23.

During the event, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra turned up in a black saree, and said she is proud to stand among "peers, amongst colleagues, amongst south Asian excellence. And I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud."

Oscar Awards 2022: Beyonce, Billie Eilish Added To List Of Performers At The Ceremony

Honorary guests at the event included Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei, Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava.

The 94th Oscars hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will be live for the Indian audience on March 28, 2022, at 5:30 am IST.