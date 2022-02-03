Pam And Tommy Twitter Review: Fans Give A Thumbs Up To Sebastian Stan And Lily James' Performance

The series Pam And Tommy starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James was released on Hulu on February 2. The show revolves around the huge scandal that shook Hollywood involving actress Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee's sex tape. Sebastian and Lily essayed the roles of Lee and Anderson respectively. As the show delves deep into the infamous incident, netizens have been praising the lead cast's performance in the same. Check out some of the Twitter reviews by the fans.

One of the fans praised Sebastian Stan's performance in the show writing, "I know Sebastian stan is talented & all but every time a new project comes out I think it's his best performance yet. I can't explain it, he's just that good #PamAndTommy." Take a look at the tweet.

i know sebastian stan is talented & all but every time a new project comes out i think it's his best performance yet. i can't explain it, he's just that good #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/QvGwRxnKTh — 😨button phobia cathy😨 (@cathrin2405) February 2, 2022

Another user wrote about the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor's performance stating, "I have no words for how I feel about Pam and Tommy. Getting over the initial shock of how obviously gorgeous Sebastian is in the role, I'm just so proud of him for doing something like this. Leaving himself completely exposed both physically and emotionally. It takes a lot of courage. Especially considering his body image issues. I cried for a bit last night thinking about how far he's come, and how he's been building towards doing a performance like this his entire career. It's jaw-dropping witnessing such talent. Method acting."

A netizen wrote, "Finished PAM AND TOMMY & it was AMAZING. Sebastian Stan & Lily James are PERFECTION. The soundtrack, camerawork, direction are all great. Consent discussions? Yes, please. But above all, it gave me a new respect 4 Pamela Anderson. The whole planet owes her an apology." Take a look at the post.

Finished PAM AND TOMMY & it was AMAZING. Sebastian Stan & Lily James are PERFECTION. The soundtrack, camerawork, direction are all great. Consent discussions? Yes please. But above all it gave me a new respect 4 Pamela Anderson. The whole planet owes her an apology#pamandtommy pic.twitter.com/N6XpSYdlMH — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) January 31, 2022

A user praised Lily James and Sebastian Stan's act as well as was all praises for director Craig Gillespie. The netizen stated, "I also watched two episodes of #PamAndTommy tonight and it's a cracking start to the series. I can see it getting many nominations. Both Sebastian and Lily put on great performances and I'm enjoying the 'I, Tonya' feel that comes from director Craig Gillespie." Take a look at the same.

I also watched two episodes of #PamAndTommy tonight and it’s a cracking start to the series. I can see it get many nominations.



Both Sebastian and Lily put on great performances and I’m enjoying the ‘I, Tonya’ feel that comes from director Craig Gillespie. — Stephen (@ste_b85) February 2, 2022

The show revolves around the Rolling Stone exclusive story of 2014 about the scandal. The show will also showcase the public testimony by Rand Gauthier played by Seth Rogen who had found the couple's tape after he robbed their home. The series will also star Taylor Schilling and Nick Offerman in the lead roles.