Paris Hilton Visits The White House To Discuss About Congregate Care Act Amid Her Fight Against Child Abuse

Paris Hilton visited the White House on May 10 for another meeting to advocate for the teens living in congregate care facilities such as Utah’s Provo Canyon School, which she was sent to at the age of 16. The hotel heiress, reality star, and DJ looked well put together and determined as she entered the West Wing dressed in matching black trousers and blazer set.

Hilton was spotted by the paparazzi wearing a black blouse underneath the blazer that was embellished with a thick, white-outlined black bow that sat at the centre of her neckline. It must be noted that she was accompanied by her husband Carter Reum. Paris posed for the shutterbugs before entering the building but refrained from answering any questions from the media.

However, a White House official was quoted by CNN as saying, “She met with state and national advocates as part of her advocacy efforts to improve protections of youth in residential programs and facilities.” They added that Paris along with the policy staff and others opened up about similar unfair treatment they endured at these facilities and “shared their powerful stories and discussed issues pertinent to the protection of institutionalized youth in America.”

For the unversed, Paris was taken to Provo Canyon School in the middle of the night when she was a teen and had no idea what was going on. Hilton had opened up about it in an opinion piece she wrote in October 2021 for The Washington Post. She claimed, “At all four facilities I was sent to in my teens, I endured physical and psychological abuse by staff: I was choked, slapped across the face, spied on while showering and deprived of sleep. I was called vulgar names and forced to take medication without a diagnosis."

Paris had never spoken about the traumas she endured up until 2021 and then finally opened up about her experience in her YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris, which debuted in September last year.