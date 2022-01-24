Park Seo Joon Worked 15 Hours A Day On MCU Film The Marvels, Took At Least 20 COVID Tests

Park Seo Joon is all set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the upcoming film The Marvels. He had confirmed his appearance in the film with a statement in 2021. In his recent vlog on Youtube, the actor teased that he was in London to film the project and shared glimpses from his trip.

While he did not reveal any details from the filming, he revealed that he had to wake up early for his 5 am shoot. In the video, he said, "I usually get up at 4:30, get ready and leave for the filming set at around 5:00. It is around 8:30 by the time I get back home from filming. It's been two weeks since we started filming. As I've got some free time, I thought I'll record a video."

The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill To Enter MCU With Captain Marvel 2?

The clip also gave a glimpse of the room he was staying in and the view from there. He also revealed that on his day off shooting he visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch a football match. "By the way, the league match is only on the weekends, and Son Heung Min's father invited me to watch the game anytime while I'm in London. So, I'm on my way to watch his game," he said.

He added that the entry is not allowed without a Covid-19 negative test and that he had taken over 20 tests in the month in the days leading up to the match day during the filming.

This is not the first time he shared a video from his trip to London. Previously, Park Seo-joon had shared a vlog in which he gave a tour of the streets of London on a cycle and made his way to the London Eye, the iconic Ferris wheel in the city.

Iman Vellani Snapped In Ms Marvel Costume, Photos Leaked From Show's Set

Notably, The Marvels which is a sequel to Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. is set to release on February 17, 2023.