Patrick Stewart Reacts To Theories About His Death In Doctor Strange 2: I've Already Died Twice

Patrick Stewart's appearance in the upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has confirmed several speculations about MCU. Not only will the film bring back Patrick's character Professor X aka Charles Xavier, but will officially merge MCU and X-Men franchise. Fans are not speculating if Charles will be returning for a cameo or will be seen again for a longer run.

Reports have also claimed that there are other theories saying Professor X dies to pave way for new X-Men's collaboration with the MCU. The veteran actor himself opened up about the rumours in an interview and said that his character has died twice already. Notably, Professor X was killed in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and his final appearance was seen in Logan (2017).

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Patrick said, "This is a very delicate area... All I can say to you is we'll have to see. But bear in mind that Professor Xavier has already died twice. I think he must have some sort of Superman quality."

While Patrick wasn't seen in the recent trailer of Multiverse of Madness, his voice was heard advising Doctor Strange. Initially, Patrick had denied his appearance in the film, finally admitting to it in a recent interaction.

Talking about his initial denial he told Jake Hamilton that's how his character is. He said, "Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps feel a little insecure because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been described as Marvel's first horror film by director Sam Raimi. As part of Phase 4 of MCU and will release in theatres on May 6, 2022. The film led by Benedict Cumberbatch also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.