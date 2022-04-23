Paul Bettany Reveals If Vision Will Be Returning With Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Paul Bettany who is known for playing vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was last seen in the first Marvel web show WandaVision. While his character was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, he made a comeback with the TV show. Now Paul had opened up about his character's future and if Vision will return with Doctor Strange 2.

Two versions of Vision were seen in WandaVision alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, and speculations around which Vision will appear in the film have been growing among fans. Talking to Entertainment Weekly about his character, Paul joked that he won't return to the MCU "for any kind of money"

However, when asked about Doctor Strange 2 he added, "The honest answer to that is - well maybe it's not the honest answer, but it's the answer I'm going to give you and you'll just have to cope with it - at the end of WandaVision, you see Vision fly off and that's a loose end. And Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios boss) is a man who doesn't allow loose ends."

Paul confessed that he isn't certain when Vision will return to MCU, "I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be."

This is not the first time, MCU actors have been mum about their roles in the Marvel films. Especially after Andrew Garfield constantly denying her presence in Spider-man fans have little faith in actor's interviews before the release.

Paul during his appearance on Stephen Colbert's chat show said, "I was going to be entirely honest with you ... Am I in Doctor Strange? Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. I don't know. Am I? What do you think? I can neither confirm nor deny rumors that I am in said aforementioned Doctor Strange."

Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres on May 6, 2022.