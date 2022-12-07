    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      People's Choice Awards 2022: BTS, Meghan Markle, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift Win Across Categories; See List

      By
      |
      Peoples Choice Awards 2022: BTS Wins Group Of The Year

      Hollywood's most coveted award event, the People's Choice Awards 2022, was presented on December 6 in California. The starry night honoured the biggest celebrities of the year, including BTS, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler, and Lizzo. Based on the voting of fans, the winners were announced across 40 plus categories for movies, TV, music, and many more. The night was hosted by American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

      The top prize of the evening for best movie of the year went to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Awards for the best comedy, action, and drama went to The Adam Project, Top Gun: Maverick, and Don't Worry Darling, respectively. Meanwhile, actor Ryan Reynolds took home The People's Icon Award for his contribution to the film industry lasting three decades. On the other hand, yesteryear singer Shania Twain was honoured with The Music Icon trophy.

      Take a look at the full list of People's Choice Awards 2022 winners below:-

      The male artist of 2022

      * WINNER: Harry Styles

      The female artist of 2022

      * WINNER: Taylor Swift

      The group of 2022

      * WINNER: BTS

      The song of 2022

      * WINNER: "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

      The album of 2022

      * WINNER: Midnights - Taylor Swift

      The country artist of 2022

      * WINNER: Carrie Underwood

      The Latin artist of 2022

      * WINNER: Becky G

      The new artist of 2022

      * WINNER: Latto

      The music video of 2022

      * WINNER: "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

      The collaboration song of 2022

      * WINNER: "Left and Right" - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

      The concert tour of 2022

      * WINNER: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage

      The social celebrity of 2022

      * WINNER: Selena Gomez

      The movie of 2022

      * WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

      The comedy movie of 2022

      * WINNER: The Adam Project

      The action movie of 2022

      * WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

      The drama movie of 2022

      * WINNER: Don't Worry Darling

      The male movie star of 2022

      * WINNER: Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder

      The female movie star of 2022

      * WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

      The drama movie star of 2022

      * WINNER: Austin Butler - Elvis

      The comedy movie star of 2022

      * WINNER: Adam Sandler - Hustle

      The action movie star of 2022

      * WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

      The show of 2022

      * WINNER: Stranger Things

      The drama show of 2022

      * WINNER: Grey's Anatomy

      The comedy show of 2022

      * WINNER: Never Have I Ever

      The reality show of 2022

      * WINNER: The Kardashians

      The competition show of 2022

      * WINNER: The Voice

      The male TV star of 2022

      * WINNER: Noah Schnapp - Stranger Things

      The female TV star of 2022

      * WINNER: Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

      The drama TV star of 2022

      * WINNER: Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

      The comedy TV star of 2022

      * WINNER: Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

      The daytime talk show of 2022

      * WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

      The nighttime talk show of 2022

      * WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

      The competition contestant of 2022

      * WINNER: Selma Blair - Dancing with the Stars

      The reality TV star of 2022

      * WINNER: Khloé Kardashian - The Kardashians

      The bingeworthy show of 2022

      * WINNER: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

      The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022

      * WINNER: Stranger Things

      The social star of 2022

      * WINNER: MrBeast

      The comedy act of 2022

      * WINNER: Kevin Hart: Reality Check

      The game changer of 2022

      * WINNER: Serena Williams

      The pop podcast of 2022

      * WINNER: Archetypes: Meghan Markle

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 16:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 7, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X