People's Choice Awards 2022: BTS, Meghan Markle, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift Win Across Categories; See List

Hollywood's most coveted award event, the People's Choice Awards 2022, was presented on December 6 in California. The starry night honoured the biggest celebrities of the year, including BTS, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler, and Lizzo. Based on the voting of fans, the winners were announced across 40 plus categories for movies, TV, music, and many more. The night was hosted by American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

The top prize of the evening for best movie of the year went to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Awards for the best comedy, action, and drama went to The Adam Project, Top Gun: Maverick, and Don't Worry Darling, respectively. Meanwhile, actor Ryan Reynolds took home The People's Icon Award for his contribution to the film industry lasting three decades. On the other hand, yesteryear singer Shania Twain was honoured with The Music Icon trophy.

Take a look at the full list of People's Choice Awards 2022 winners below:-

The male artist of 2022

* WINNER: Harry Styles

The female artist of 2022

* WINNER: Taylor Swift

The group of 2022

* WINNER: BTS

The song of 2022

* WINNER: "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

The album of 2022

* WINNER: Midnights - Taylor Swift

The country artist of 2022

* WINNER: Carrie Underwood

The Latin artist of 2022

* WINNER: Becky G

The new artist of 2022

* WINNER: Latto

The music video of 2022

* WINNER: "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

The collaboration song of 2022

* WINNER: "Left and Right" - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

The concert tour of 2022

* WINNER: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage

The social celebrity of 2022

* WINNER: Selena Gomez

The movie of 2022

* WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The comedy movie of 2022

* WINNER: The Adam Project

The action movie of 2022

* WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

The drama movie of 2022

* WINNER: Don't Worry Darling

The male movie star of 2022

* WINNER: Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder

The female movie star of 2022

* WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The drama movie star of 2022

* WINNER: Austin Butler - Elvis

The comedy movie star of 2022

* WINNER: Adam Sandler - Hustle

The action movie star of 2022

* WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The show of 2022

* WINNER: Stranger Things

The drama show of 2022

* WINNER: Grey's Anatomy

The comedy show of 2022

* WINNER: Never Have I Ever

The reality show of 2022

* WINNER: The Kardashians

The competition show of 2022

* WINNER: The Voice

The male TV star of 2022

* WINNER: Noah Schnapp - Stranger Things

The female TV star of 2022

* WINNER: Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

The drama TV star of 2022

* WINNER: Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The comedy TV star of 2022

* WINNER: Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

The daytime talk show of 2022

* WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The nighttime talk show of 2022

* WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The competition contestant of 2022

* WINNER: Selma Blair - Dancing with the Stars

The reality TV star of 2022

* WINNER: Khloé Kardashian - The Kardashians

The bingeworthy show of 2022

* WINNER: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022

* WINNER: Stranger Things

The social star of 2022

* WINNER: MrBeast

The comedy act of 2022

* WINNER: Kevin Hart: Reality Check

The game changer of 2022

* WINNER: Serena Williams

The pop podcast of 2022

* WINNER: Archetypes: Meghan Markle