Pete Davidson’s Mother Amy Davidson Thinks Kim Kardashian Is ‘Perfect’ For Her Son

Kim Kardashian recently sent a beautiful floral arrangement to Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson on Mother's Day. Now, a source has revealed how 'perfect' Amy thinks Kim is for her son.

According to a Hollywood Life report, Kim sent “the most beautiful arrangement of flowers” and a source close to the Kardashians told the portal how “touched” Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson, was by the gesture, and how she “absolutely adores Kim.”

The source was quoted as saying, “She thinks she is perfect for her son and doesn’t care about her fame or her money. Amy only cares about how a woman treats Pete and she’s never seen anyone treat her son with so much love and respect.”

It must be noted that the gift from Kim was similar to the gesture made to her mother, Kris Jenner, from Pete, which Kris showed off in her Instagram stories. Kris had posted on Mother’s Day a gorgeous bouquet of pink and orange flowers and wrote, “Thank you #petedavidson !!! Love you.”

Meanwhile, Kim and Pete have made several red carpet appearances recently and many have wondered about the possibility of the duo walking down the aisle in the near future. A source told Hollywood Life last month that Kris seems to be on board with the idea of marriage.

“Kris absolutely adores Pete and she’s so thankful he came into Kim’s life when he did. Kris sees how happy Kim is with Pete so they definitely have Kris’s blessing,” the source shared.